The Free State High Court is on Tuesday expected to deliver its judgment in the trial within a trial involving the former personal assistant of Ace Magashule.
Moroadi Cholota is challenging her extradition from the US to stand trial in the R255-million asbestos roof removal case.
WATCH | Asbestos trial involving Magashule's ex-PA Moroadi Cholota
