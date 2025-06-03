Politics

WATCH | Asbestos trial involving Magashule's ex-PA Moroadi Cholota

03 June 2025 - 09:40 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The Free State High Court is on Tuesday expected to deliver its judgment in the trial within a trial involving the former personal assistant of Ace Magashule.

Moroadi Cholota is challenging her extradition from the US to stand trial in the R255-million asbestos roof removal case.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'South Africans are going to know the truth' — Magashule

Former Free State premier and ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says he is ready to take the stand in the Bloemfontein high court to respond in the ...
Politics
1 month ago

After four months in jail, Magashule’s former PA Moroadi Cholota gets bail

After spending more than four months in jail, Moroadi Cholota, Free State ex-premier Ace Magashule's former personal assistant, has regained her ...
News
9 months ago

NPA opposes bail for Ace Magashule’s ex-PA Moroadi Cholota, says she is a flight risk

The National Prosecuting Authority did not hold back in opposing the bail application of former Free State premier Ace Magashule's former personal ...
News
9 months ago

‘Not guilty’: Ace Magashule’s ex-PA argues her arrest is ‘punishment’ for not giving cops ‘information’

Moroadi Cholota was extradited from the US last Thursday.
News
9 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'The chair gave members permission to eat': Nkabane denies 'disrespect' claims Politics
  2. Hlophe's designation to JSC unlawful and unconstitutional, says high court Politics
  3. Gauteng police seek information on murder of IFP deputy chief whip Politics
  4. 'R500K unaccounted for monthly': McKenzie terminates Silapha Wellness Programme ... Politics
  5. 'I'll never apologise for visiting Bushiri’s church': Shivambu Politics

Latest Videos

Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture, 3 June 2025
Presley Chweneyagae Memorial Service in Mmabatho