The Western Cape High Court is on Tuesday hearing an urgent application by the EFF for the increase of the fuel levy to be scrapped.
The General Tax Levy increase is expected to take effect on Thursday after finance minister Enoch Godongwana increased the fuel levy by 16c/l and 15c/l on petrol and diesel respectively.
The increase was seen by many as a replacement for the proposed VAT hike that was rejected. However, experts have argued the fuel levy increase was meant to cover the more than R5bn intended for the Road Accident Fund, which they say has not been receiving funding in the past three years.
WATCH LIVE | EFF's urgent application against fuel levy hike
