Politics

WATCH LIVE | EFF's urgent application against fuel levy hike

03 June 2025 - 10:19 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The Western Cape High Court is on Tuesday hearing an urgent application by the EFF for the increase of the fuel levy to be scrapped.

The General Tax Levy increase is expected to take effect on Thursday after finance minister Enoch Godongwana increased the fuel levy by 16c/l and 15c/l on petrol and diesel respectively.

The increase was seen by many as a replacement for the proposed VAT hike that was rejected. However, experts have argued the fuel levy increase was meant to cover the more than R5bn intended for the Road Accident Fund, which they say has not been receiving funding in the past three years.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

EFF takes fuel levy increase to court after budget 3.0

The opposition party says "raising the fuel levy without introducing a proper money bill is unlawful and undermines parliamentary oversight”.
Politics
4 days ago

Budget’s mixed bag for SMEs

Thank goodness there was no VAT hike, but the increase in the fuel levy will hurt, writes Luncedo Mtwentwe.
Business Times
1 week ago

June fuel price drop looks likely despite Godongwana's levy hike

Strengthened rand, lower oil prices could temper financial blow to motorists
Lifestyle
1 week ago

BUDGET 3.0 | Fuel levy hikes to buffer Godongwana’s VAT gap

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana's latest budget proposes inflationary increases to petrol and diesel prices to help fill the gap from his rejected ...
Business
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'The chair gave members permission to eat': Nkabane denies 'disrespect' claims Politics
  2. Hlophe's designation to JSC unlawful and unconstitutional, says high court Politics
  3. Gauteng police seek information on murder of IFP deputy chief whip Politics
  4. 'R500K unaccounted for monthly': McKenzie terminates Silapha Wellness Programme ... Politics
  5. 'I'll never apologise for visiting Bushiri’s church': Shivambu Politics

Latest Videos

Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture, 3 June 2025
Presley Chweneyagae Memorial Service in Mmabatho