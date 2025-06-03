Albert John Luthuli was an anti-apartheid activist, traditional leader and politician who served as the president-general of the ANC from 1952 until his death in 1967.
During testimony at the inquest last week, Bafi Mdletshe said his cousin, Thembi Mnyandu, saw two white men assaulting Luthuli on July 21 1967, the day he died.
Mnyandu, who disappeared after witnessing the assault, is expected to take the witness stand as the inquest resumes.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli continues
