WATCH LIVE | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli continues

03 June 2025 - 10:19 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

Albert John Luthuli was an anti-apartheid activist, traditional leader and politician who served as the president-general of the ANC from 1952 until his death in 1967. 

During testimony at the inquest last week, Bafi Mdletshe said his cousin, Thembi Mnyandu, saw two white men assaulting Luthuli on July 21 1967, the day he died.

Mnyandu, who disappeared after witnessing the assault, is expected to take the witness stand as the inquest resumes.

READ MORE:

Luthuli 'assault' eyewitness to take witness stand on Monday

The reopened inquest into the death of ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli heard evidence his family was forced to flee their house in 1970 ...
4 days ago

Luthuli had a hideout beneath his home, daughter tells inquest

The reopened inquest into the death of ANC president-general chief Albert Luthuli heard evidence he had a hideout underneath his Groutville home.
6 days ago

Government regarded Chief Luthuli as a terrorist, says Albertina Luthuli

The reopened inquest into the death of ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli heard evidence that the apartheid government regarded him as a ...
1 week ago
