WATCH | MK Party leader Jacob Zuma briefs media

03 June 2025 - 14:55 By TimesLIVE
The leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, former president Jacob Zuma, is briefing the media on Tuesday.

In a statement released on Monday, the party said Zuma would discuss the country's political atmosphere, developments within the organisation and other related issues.

Floyd Shivambu axed as MK Party SG after his Malawi visit

Floyd Shivambu has been ousted as secretary-general of the MK Party.
8 hours ago

Is Floyd Shivambu on his way out?

MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu is said to be on his way out after months of factional divisions.
10 hours ago

WATCH | Zuma arms deal corruption case back in high court

The corruption case against former president Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales is back in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday.
13 hours ago

Hlophe's designation to JSC unlawful and unconstitutional, says high court

The Western Cape High Court on Monday ruled that it was invalid and unconstitutional for the National Assembly to designate MK Party deputy president ...
1 day ago

MK Party’s court challenge to election postponed

A year after the election was declared free and fair, the postponement means the case will continue to languish undecided
1 day ago

'I'll never apologise for visiting Bushiri’s church': Shivambu

MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu will not apologise for his visit to the church of fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi over the ...
1 day ago

Mzwanele Manyi ousted as MK chief whip, replaced by Colleen Makhubele

Former Johannesburg council speaker Colleen Makhubele has had a steady rise in the MK Party.
1 week ago

MK Party wants lifestyle audits, declaration of assets of judiciary

The MK Party wants declarations of assets and lifestyle audits on the judiciary, saying people who yield so much power ought to be transparent about ...
3 weeks ago
