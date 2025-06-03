WATCH | MK Party leader Jacob Zuma briefs media

The leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, former president Jacob Zuma, is briefing the media on Tuesday.
In a statement released on Monday, the party said Zuma would discuss the country's political atmosphere, developments within the organisation and other related issues.
MK Party leader Jacob Zuma briefs media
