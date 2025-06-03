Politics

WATCH | Zuma arms deal corruption case back in high court

03 June 2025 - 10:19 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

The corruption case against former president Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales is back in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday.

Zuma and Thales face charges of corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering stemming from South Africa's multibillion-rand arms deal in 1999.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Jacob Zuma almost steals the show at daughter’s graduation

Former president Jacob Zuma almost stole the show from his daughter at her graduation ceremony on Monday.
Politics
1 week ago

Zuma fails again to have Downer removed as prosecutor in arms deal case

Former president Jacob Zuma has again failed to remove lead prosecutor Billy Downer from his arms deal-related trial.
Politics
1 month ago

Thales, Zuma claim they won’t get a fair trial because of witnesses’ deaths

Zuma piggybacks on an application brought by Thales for a discharge of the charges based on the fact that two directors allegedly involved in the ...
News
1 month ago

ANC cadres framed me in the arms deals case, says Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma has claimed he was being framed with the arms deal case by ANC cadres who are now claiming he was a spy.
Politics
1 month ago

Zuma back in Pietermaritzburg high court over Downer dismissal

Former president Jacob Zuma will be back in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday to hear whether he will be granted leave to appeal against a ...
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'The chair gave members permission to eat': Nkabane denies 'disrespect' claims Politics
  2. Hlophe's designation to JSC unlawful and unconstitutional, says high court Politics
  3. Gauteng police seek information on murder of IFP deputy chief whip Politics
  4. 'R500K unaccounted for monthly': McKenzie terminates Silapha Wellness Programme ... Politics
  5. 'I'll never apologise for visiting Bushiri’s church': Shivambu Politics

Latest Videos

Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture, 3 June 2025
Presley Chweneyagae Memorial Service in Mmabatho