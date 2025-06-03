The corruption case against former president Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales is back in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday.
Zuma and Thales face charges of corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering stemming from South Africa's multibillion-rand arms deal in 1999.
WATCH | Zuma arms deal corruption case back in high court
Courtesy of SABC News
