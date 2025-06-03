Politics

Zuma and Thales continue on their losing streak

03 June 2025 - 12:13 By TANIA BROUGHTON
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Pietermaritzburg high court judge Nkosinathi Chili ruled against an application by former president Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales to stay the prosecution in their corruption matter.
Pietermaritzburg high court judge Nkosinathi Chili ruled against an application by former president Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales to stay the prosecution in their corruption matter.
Image: SUPPLIED

French company Thales and co-accused, former president Jacob Zuma, have lost their bid to have the arms-deal related corruption trial against them stopped.

However, followers of this long saga should not hold their breath.

Both indicated on Tuesday they would consider appealing the ruling made by Pietermaritzburg high court judge Nkosinathi Chili, and new trial dates, possibly only in the second half of 2026, will be determined in December this year when the parties appear in court again.

Earlier this year Chili heard an application by Thales that it would not get a fair trial because key witnesses, including former company executives Pierre Moynot and Alain Thetard, had died.

It was submitted that because of this Thales would not be able to adduce and challenge evidence.

Zuma piggybacked on the application, saying if the prosecution was halted against Thales then he should also be acquitted for similar reasons.

WATCH | Zuma arms deal corruption case back in high court

The corruption case against former president Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales is back in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday.
Politics
13 hours ago

However, on Tuesday Chili dismissed the applications. In essence, he said if there was any trial prejudice, that should be dealt with and assessed by the trial court.

He said the court could “only shut the door” on the prosecution's legal right to prosecute if an accused could show exceptional circumstances and the court was satisfied the accused would suffer irreparable and insurmountable trial prejudice.

Thales had failed to do so and had, instead, relied on “hypothetical prejudice”.

He also noted Thales had changed tack, in particular to the issue of Thetard. In its (failed) 2018 application for a permanent stay, it had said Thetard was not prepared to assist in the matter in any forum in any way.

Now it claimed it was prejudiced because he had died.

“It would have been expected Thales would have put up evidence to indicate at a certain point of time he (Thetard) had changed his mind (about giving evidence). Without such evidence, one is inclined to conclude it conveniently moved the goalposts to bolster its case,” Chili said.

Lawyers for former president Jacob Zuma and deceased Thales former executive Alain Thetard said they were considering their options after judge Nkosinathi Chili denied their appeal to stay the prosecution of their arms-deal corruption case.
Lawyers for former president Jacob Zuma and deceased Thales former executive Alain Thetard said they were considering their options after judge Nkosinathi Chili denied their appeal to stay the prosecution of their arms-deal corruption case.
Image: SUPPLIED

While lawyers for Zuma and Thetard said they were considering their options, advocate Dali Mpofu, for Zuma, said it was “likely” his client would wish to apply for leave to appeal the ruling.

He also noted Zuma had petitioned the Supreme Court of Appeal for leave to appeal an earlier refusal by Chili to have lead advocate Billy Downer removed from the case.

It was impossible, he said, to set new trial dates with these “interlocutory applications” pending.

Downer pointed out trial dates had been set in May 2024 and two sessions this year had been missed.

He said the state would make a “serious” substantive application the trial must continue, in spite of any further mid-trial applications and appeals.

“We have got to the stage, the trial dates were set in May 2024. It's more than a year later. The interests of justice require that the matter proceed to trial. The courts have decided (in many of the matters) that there has been an abuse and it should not be allowed to continue. We will make that argument that it has been so long but no further.”

ANC cadres framed me in the arms deals case, says Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma has claimed he was being framed with the arms deal case by ANC cadres who are now claiming he was a spy.
Politics
1 month ago

At some point, he said, “we have to draw the line”.

Mpofu said such an application was “unheard of, and I can assure you it will be opposed by us”.

“I don’t want to anticipate his (Downer’s) application. But it’s unthinkable a trial can continue when two applications, one about the removal of the prosecutor, have not been decided. And when there is a Thales application which has serious implications as to whether there will be a trial at all if your judgment is reversed,” he submitted to Chili.

The parties agreed the state’s application would be heard on December 6. If necessary, December 5 would also be set aside to hear the application for leave to appeal against Chilli’s Tuesday ruling.

While Downer wanted the court to set aside actual trial dates in 2026 ahead of this, it was agreed the parties would confer and would submit proposed dates to the judge by December.

Zuma was not present in court, having been previously excused.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Hlophe's designation to JSC unlawful and unconstitutional, says high court

The Western Cape High Court on Monday ruled that it was invalid and unconstitutional for the National Assembly to designate MK Party deputy president ...
Politics
1 day ago

'I'll never apologise for visiting Bushiri’s church': Shivambu

MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu will not apologise for his visit to the church of fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi over the ...
Politics
1 day ago

MK Party’s court challenge to election postponed

A year after the election was declared free and fair, the postponement means the case will continue to languish undecided
Politics
1 day ago

No bad blood, insists axed MK Party chief whip Manyi

Hlophe replaced Manyi with former Johannesburg speaker Colleen Makhubele, who became an MK Party MP at the beginning of the year.
News
3 days ago

MK Party MP Brian Molefe earns master's degree in law from Unisa

MK Party MP Brian Molefe has graduated with a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from the University of South Africa.
Politics
4 days ago

Jacob Zuma almost steals the show at daughter’s graduation

Former president Jacob Zuma almost stole the show from his daughter at her graduation ceremony on Monday.
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Floyd Shivambu axed as MK Party SG after his Malawi visit Politics
  2. 'The chair gave members permission to eat': Nkabane denies 'disrespect' claims Politics
  3. Hlophe's designation to JSC unlawful and unconstitutional, says high court Politics
  4. 'I'll never apologise for visiting Bushiri’s church': Shivambu Politics
  5. RECORDED | MK Party leader Jacob Zuma briefs media Politics

Latest Videos

Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture, 3 June 2025
Victoria's Secret Shuts Down Website Amid "Security Incident" | E! News