Malema brushed off the news on Wednesday, saying he had nothing to do with Shivambu.
“I don't work with Floyd anywhere, parliament, or soccer match, or anything, I don't work with Floyd. I don't want to entertain Floyd's thing, where is he here? So I'm not getting involved. 'Aya kwini yena? Where was he going?” he said.
Malema said the EFF was not shaken by the news Shivambu was going to parliament on the MK Party ticket. “So he's not our problem. We are in parliament, we are working in parliament and that's it. If he comes to parliament, he will find us rolling.
“Parliament now is run by young boys, young people are running that thing. And if he comes there and thinks he can impose himself on them, they are ready for him. So you can rest assured, he will not do anything that can undermine the superior logic of the EFF in parliament.”
TimesLIVE Premium on Wednesday reported the MK Party would make changes to its list of candidates to the National Assembly where Shivambu was expected to feature. This means for the first time in more than 10 years, Shivambu and Malema will be on opposite sides in parliament.
'Aya kwini yena?': Malema takes jibe at Shivambu, asking where was he going in the first place
“Aya kwini yena? Where was he going?”
This was the response of EFF leader Julius Malema to the news of his former deputy Floyd Shivambu being removed as MK Party secretary-general just months into the job.
Shivambu, who was the EFF’s deputy leader since its inception a decade ago, left the party to join Jacob Zuma's MK Party after the 2024 national and provincial elections.
He held several influential positions, including national organiser and later secretary-general before he was removed this week and redeployed to parliament as an MP.
His redeployment comes just weeks after his controversial visit to “prophet” Shepherd Bushiri’s church in Malawi. Bushiri is a wanted fugitive, with the South African government trying to extradite him from Malawi to face charges of fraud.
'Zuma usleg': Mbalula on Shivambu's removal as MK Party secretary-general
