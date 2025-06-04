The removal of Floyd Shivambu as secretary-general of the MK Party has sparked a debate about the party's alleged tribalistic behaviour.
His removal comes after his controversial visit to fugitive “prophet” Shepherd Bushiri's church in Malawi over Easter weekend, which the party deemed unauthorised and contrary to its constitution.
Critics argue that the MK Party's leadership structure and support base, predominantly Zulu-speaking, give the impression of a “Zulu party”.
The party's dominance in KwaZulu-Natal, where it secured most of the vote in the 2024 elections, has fuelled these perceptions. Additionally, party leader Jacob Zuma's practice of addressing members in Zulu during briefings has been cited as evidence of the party's tribalistic tendencies.
Shivambu's time in the party has been marred by controversy, including complaints about his leadership style and a public spat with Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla. His removal from the secretary-general position has been met with mixed reactions, with some speculating his differences with Duduzile may have contributed to his departure, while others assumed he was just unfortunate due to not being Zulu.
Despite the controversy surrounding his removal, Shivambu accepted the decision and thanked the party leadership for assigning him to an “important role” in parliament.
The party has announced Shivambu will be redeployed to serve in the National Assembly as an MP.
POLL | Is Floyd Shivambu a victim of tribalistic machinations in MK Party?
Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo
