The Free State High Court is continuing with the asbestos trial on Wednesday.
Presiding judge Philip Loubser delivered a judgment in favour of Moroadi Cholota on Tuesday, who challenged her arrest and extradition from the US.
WATCH LIVE | Asbestos trial continues in the Free State High Court
