WATCH LIVE | Asbestos trial continues in the Free State High Court

04 June 2025 - 09:41 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The Free State High Court is continuing with the asbestos trial on Wednesday.

Presiding judge Philip Loubser delivered a judgment in favour of Moroadi Cholota on Tuesday, who challenged her arrest and extradition from the US.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

LISTEN | Extradition of Ace Magashule’s ex-PA Moroadi Cholota unlawful: high court

The National Prosecuting Authority has suffered a blow in the multimillion-rand asbestos corruption case against former Free State premier Ace ...
Politics
23 hours ago

Cholota's urgent application challenging charges dismissed with costs

The Free State High Court on Monday dismissed an urgent application by the former personal assistant of former Free State premier Ace Magashule, ...
News
9 months ago

After four months in jail, Magashule’s former PA Moroadi Cholota gets bail

After spending more than four months in jail, Moroadi Cholota, Free State ex-premier Ace Magashule's former personal assistant, has regained her ...
News
9 months ago

NPA opposes bail for Ace Magashule’s ex-PA Moroadi Cholota, says she is a flight risk

The National Prosecuting Authority did not hold back in opposing the bail application of former Free State premier Ace Magashule's former personal ...
News
9 months ago
