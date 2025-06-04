Courtesy of SABC
The reopened inquest into the death of former ANC president Chief Albert Luthuli resumes in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli continues
The reopened inquest into the death of former ANC president Chief Albert Luthuli resumes in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.
