Politics

WATCH | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli continues

04 June 2025 - 11:49 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The reopened inquest into the death of former ANC president Chief Albert Luthuli resumes in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Luthuli 'assault' eyewitness to take witness stand on Monday

The reopened inquest into the death of ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli heard evidence his family was forced to flee their house in 1970 ...
Politics
6 days ago

Luthuli had a hideout beneath his home, daughter tells inquest

The reopened inquest into the death of ANC president-general chief Albert Luthuli heard evidence he had a hideout underneath his Groutville home.
Politics
1 week ago

Government regarded Chief Luthuli as a terrorist, says Albertina Luthuli

The reopened inquest into the death of ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli heard evidence that the apartheid government regarded him as a ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Floyd Shivambu axed as MK Party SG after his Malawi visit Politics
  2. 'I'll never apologise for visiting Bushiri’s church': Shivambu Politics
  3. 'Zuma usleg': Mbalula on Shivambu's removal as MK Party secretary-general Politics
  4. Zuma and Thales continue on their losing streak Politics
  5. Hlophe's designation to JSC unlawful and unconstitutional, says high court Politics

Latest Videos

Space Junk! See how much orbital debris has grown since 1960
Families torn apart as Nigeria's flood death toll rises | REUTERS