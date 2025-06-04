Mbalula previously said Shivambu would not last in the MK Party, predicting he would probably suffer from a “cabinet reshuffle”. He mocked Shivambu's decision to leave the EFF for the MK Party.
“I heard Floyd Shivambu said he won't come to the ANC because I don't want him. I don't know Floyd, I only know him through [EFF leader] Julius Malema's introductions. Please pray for Shivambu. I don't believe he will last a year in Jacob Zuma's MK Party.”
Social media users have shared their thoughts on Shivambu's removal.
Media personality Dan Corder drew parallels between Shivambu's story and that of Icarus, known for his tragic story in Greek mythology.
“Floyd Shivambu is the story of Icarus. Icarus made wings of feathers and wax so he could fly. This made him think he was more powerful than he was. He flew too high, too close to the sun, though everyone warned him not to,” he said.
Former ANC councillor Andile Lungisa expressed support for Shivambu.
“We feel your pain, Shivambu. We know that deep down this decision must be deeply painful for you. As one of those who served with you in the ANCYL 2008 generation, I say this without fear of contradiction: we will never desert you,” he said.
Here are more reactions:
'Zuma usleg': Mbalula on Shivambu's removal as MK Party secretary-general
Image: Reuters/Rogan Ward
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has criticised MK Party leader Jacob Zuma for his decision to fire Floyd Shivambu as a top official.
Shivambu was removed as the MK Party's secretary-general on Tuesday. His removal stems from his unauthorised visit to fugitive “prophet” Shepherd Bushiri's church in Malawi over Easter weekend, which the party deemed contrary to its constitution.
Mbalula took to X saying: “Zuma usleg [Zuma is bad]. They made Shivambu draft the constitution to only use the same constitution to remove him.”
However, Shivambu fired back at Mbalula's criticism, referencing the ANC's poor election results in 2024, which led the party to form a government of national unity with other parties. “Like he decisively used the constitution to take the 'mighty' ANC to 40% and left you begging for co-operation with the white minority,” he said.
Despite the controversy, Shivambu expressed respect for Zuma, saying: “I respect and will forever respect president Zuma.”
After his removal, Shivambu was redeployed to serve in the National Assembly as an MP, a decision he accepted. “I'm truly and genuinely grateful for the tasks given and the redeployment. We will serve with excellence and discipline.”
MKP leaders celebrate as ‘arrogant’ Shivambu to assume backbenches of parliament
Mbalula previously said Shivambu would not last in the MK Party, predicting he would probably suffer from a “cabinet reshuffle”. He mocked Shivambu's decision to leave the EFF for the MK Party.
“I heard Floyd Shivambu said he won't come to the ANC because I don't want him. I don't know Floyd, I only know him through [EFF leader] Julius Malema's introductions. Please pray for Shivambu. I don't believe he will last a year in Jacob Zuma's MK Party.”
Social media users have shared their thoughts on Shivambu's removal.
Media personality Dan Corder drew parallels between Shivambu's story and that of Icarus, known for his tragic story in Greek mythology.
“Floyd Shivambu is the story of Icarus. Icarus made wings of feathers and wax so he could fly. This made him think he was more powerful than he was. He flew too high, too close to the sun, though everyone warned him not to,” he said.
Former ANC councillor Andile Lungisa expressed support for Shivambu.
“We feel your pain, Shivambu. We know that deep down this decision must be deeply painful for you. As one of those who served with you in the ANCYL 2008 generation, I say this without fear of contradiction: we will never desert you,” he said.
Here are more reactions:
TimesLIVE
MORE:
POLL | Is Floyd Shivambu a victim of tribalistic machinations in MK Party?
EDITORIAL | As the next generation of leaders narrows, what’s next for Shivambu?
'I'll never apologise for visiting Bushiri’s church': Shivambu
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos