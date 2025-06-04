Politics

'Zuma usleg': Mbalula on Shivambu's removal as MK Party secretary-general

04 June 2025 - 13:59
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives with Floyd Shivambu at the high court in Pietermaritzburg on August 29 2024. File photo
Former president Jacob Zuma arrives with Floyd Shivambu at the high court in Pietermaritzburg on August 29 2024. File photo
Image: Reuters/Rogan Ward

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has criticised MK Party leader Jacob Zuma for his decision to fire Floyd Shivambu as a top official.

Shivambu was removed as the MK Party's secretary-general on Tuesday. His removal stems from his unauthorised visit to fugitive “prophet” Shepherd Bushiri's church in Malawi over Easter weekend, which the party deemed contrary to its constitution.

Mbalula took to X saying: “Zuma usleg [Zuma is bad]. They made Shivambu draft the constitution to only use the same constitution to remove him.”

However, Shivambu fired back at Mbalula's criticism, referencing the ANC's poor election results in 2024, which led the party to form a government of national unity with other parties. “Like he decisively used the constitution to take the 'mighty' ANC to 40% and left you begging for co-operation with the white minority,” he said.

Despite the controversy, Shivambu expressed respect for Zuma, saying: “I respect and will forever respect president Zuma.”

After his removal, Shivambu was redeployed to serve in the National Assembly as an MP, a decision he accepted. “I'm truly and genuinely grateful for the tasks given and the redeployment. We will serve with excellence and discipline.”

MKP leaders celebrate as ‘arrogant’ Shivambu to assume backbenches of parliament

Party led by former president Jacob Zuma axes Floyd Shivambu as secretary-general over his trip in April to Malawi to visit fugitive Shepherd Bushiri
Politics
15 hours ago

Mbalula previously said Shivambu would not last in the MK Party, predicting he would probably suffer from a “cabinet reshuffle”. He mocked Shivambu's decision to leave the EFF for the MK Party.

“I heard Floyd Shivambu said he won't come to the ANC because I don't want him. I don't know Floyd, I only know him through [EFF leader] Julius Malema's introductions. Please pray for Shivambu. I don't believe he will last a year in Jacob Zuma's MK Party.”

Social media users have shared their thoughts on Shivambu's removal.

Media personality Dan Corder drew parallels between Shivambu's story and that of Icarus, known for his tragic story in Greek mythology.

“Floyd Shivambu is the story of Icarus. Icarus made wings of feathers and wax so he could fly. This made him think he was more powerful than he was. He flew too high, too close to the sun, though everyone warned him not to,” he said.

Former ANC councillor Andile Lungisa expressed support for Shivambu.

“We feel your pain, Shivambu. We know that deep down this decision must be deeply painful for you. As one of those who served with you in the ANCYL 2008 generation, I say this without fear of contradiction: we will never desert you,” he said.

Here are more reactions:

TimesLIVE

POLL | Is Floyd Shivambu a victim of tribalistic machinations in MK Party?

Floyd Shivambu was removed as secretary-general after a trip to Malawi.
Politics
6 hours ago

EDITORIAL | As the next generation of leaders narrows, what’s next for Shivambu?

The outgoing MK Party secretary-general’s role in the political landscape is undeniable
Opinion & Analysis
15 hours ago

'I'll never apologise for visiting Bushiri’s church': Shivambu

MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu will not apologise for his visit to the church of fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi over the ...
Politics
2 days ago
