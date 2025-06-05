Politics

'I’m not English': Papa Penny defends himself over language struggles in parliament

05 June 2025 - 12:59
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
MK Party MP Papa Penny says he wants to speak his home language in parliament.
MK Party MP Papa Penny says he wants to speak his home language in parliament.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

MK Party MP Gezani Kobane, popularly known as Papa Penny, has defended himself after receiving backlash for struggling to articulate himself in English during a portfolio committee meeting on sport, arts, and culture.

Kobane, who has no formal education, was appointed as an MP last year and is not fluent in English. His home language is Tsonga.

During the meeting, Kobane asked South African Football Association (Safa) officials questions about the fraud and mismanagement case involving Safa funds. However, this left many confused as to what he was trying to say, as he was struggling to pronounce some English words.

This sparked a debate on social media, with many users questioning the standard of parliament and how he was appointed as an MP.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Kobane explained that he wrote his questions in Tsonga and had them translated for the meeting.

“The issue is not that I can’t speak English, it’s just not my home language, I’m not English,” he said.

He said he doesn't see anything wrong with not being able to speak English perfectly.

“I don't have to speak perfect English because I’m not English. I don’t see anything wrong with whether I’m able to speak English or not, but I’m more comfortable speaking my own language.”

Kobane said in future parliamentary meetings he plans to speak in his home language, Tsonga and expects parliament to provide translators.

“In future I won’t speak English in parliamentary meetings, I’ll speak my own language ... I want to use my language in parliament as we have 11 official languages.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Jordaan promises MPs ‘accountability’ as Tseka named as culprit for Bafana yellow card bungle

Bafana Bafana team manager Vincent Tseka was named by fuming MPs in parliament's sports portfolio committee as the official responsible for missing ...
Sport
1 day ago

We’ll wait and see: Jordaan dribbles parliament on fourth term at Safa

President indicated after he was elected in 2022 he would step down after completing present term.
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | Safa in parliament to account for graft allegations against Danny Jordaan, financial statements

The executive of the South African Football Association is on Tuesday appearing before the parliamentary committee for sport, arts and culture to ...
Sport
2 days ago

'You're stupid': Papa Penny hits back at Prince Mashele over educational background comments

MK Party MP and musician Gezani Kobane, popularly known as Papa Penny, has fired back at political analyst and author Prince Mashele for his ...
Politics
2 months ago

POLL | Should a degree be a requirement for MPs?

The debate surrounding the educational qualifications of MPs has sparked a controversy.
Politics
2 months ago

Refilwe, Kenny Kunene, Papa Penny: best and worst dressed at Sona 2025

In their steadfast approach to supporting local designers, we look at which ministers were the best canvas for local designers or a fashion red flag
Lifestyle
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Zuma usleg': Mbalula on Shivambu's removal as MK Party secretary-general Politics
  2. Floyd Shivambu axed as MK Party SG after his Malawi visit Politics
  3. 'It’s costly for us': Magashule outraged as his asbestos case is postponed Politics
  4. ‘Aya kwini yena?': Malema takes jibe at Shivambu, asking where was he going in ... Politics
  5. POLL | Is Floyd Shivambu a victim of tribalistic machinations in MK Party? Politics

Latest Videos

LIVE: Muslim pilgrims start settling in Arafat | REUTERS
Crowd chaos outside Indian cricket stadium turns deadly | REUTERS