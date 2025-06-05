Gauteng police have apprehended two suspects in connection with the murder of IFP MP Khethamabala Sithole.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said a third man taken in for questioning was released without charge.
Sithole, an MP since 2010, was shot dead at 5.30pm on Saturday in what his party has described as an assassination, while he was attending a meeting at the Buyafuthi hostel in Katlehong.
“It was reported that unknown men opened fire on the group of people gathered for a meeting,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili..
“Sithole was declared dead on the scene while two more people were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.
“One of the two was treated and discharged while the other is still in hospital.”
A task team was set up to investigate the shooting.
“More arrests are expected as the investigation continues,” Masondo said.
Two arrested over murder of IFP MP Khethamabala Sithole in Katlehong
Image: Supplied
