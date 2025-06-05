Politics

Two arrested over murder of IFP MP Khethamabala Sithole in Katlehong

05 June 2025 - 13:21 By TimesLIVE
IFP deputy chief whip in parliament Khethamabala Petros Sithole was killed in Katlehong on Saturday.
Image: Supplied

Gauteng police have apprehended two suspects in connection with the murder of IFP MP Khethamabala Sithole.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said a third man taken in for questioning was released without charge.

Sithole, an MP since 2010, was shot dead at 5.30pm on Saturday in what his party has described as an assassination, while he was attending a meeting at the Buyafuthi hostel in Katlehong.

“It was reported that unknown men opened fire on the group of people gathered for a meeting,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili..

“Sithole was declared dead on the scene while two more people were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds.

“One of the two was treated and discharged while the other is still in hospital.”

A task team was set up to investigate the shooting.

“More arrests are expected as the investigation continues,” Masondo said.

EDITORIAL | Westbury community attack on police shows fragile grip on law and order

Let’s get the basics right first — we live in a violent society
Opinion & Analysis
9 hours ago

KZN induna charged in two assassination cases

Alleged KwaZulu-Natal Midlands hitman and Nxamalala Tribal Authority headman, Zwelithini Buthelezi, 43, appeared in a packed Howick magistrate’s ...
News
4 days ago

Four life terms for ex-DA councillor after family dies in fire he started

Former DA PR councillor Michael Buthelezi was sentenced to four life terms in prison by the Ladysmith regional court on Friday.
News
5 days ago

Cogta condemns killing of KZN induna

The KwaZulu Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) department is calling for justice after the murder of induna Aaron Gwala on ...
Politics
1 month ago
