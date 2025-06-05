Politics

Two in court for murder of IFP MP Khethamabala Sithole

05 June 2025 - 21:17 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
IFP deputy chief whip in parliament Khethamabala Petros Sithole was killed in Katlehong on Saturday.
IFP deputy chief whip in parliament Khethamabala Petros Sithole was killed in Katlehong on Saturday.
Image: Supplied

Two accused appeared in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Thursday in connection with the murder of IFP deputy chief whip Khethamabala Sithole and attempted murder of two others. 

The accused cannot be named at this stage to protect the ongoing investigation process, the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) said.

The incident occurred during an IFP official event at a hostel in Katlehong where several shots were fired at Sithole, who was standing outside the marquee with some of the IFP leaders, leaving him dead and two others injured.

“The case has been postponed to June 12 for a formal bail application,” NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said. 

The accused face charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“Investigations are ongoing, with the possibility of adding more individuals.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

IFP welcomes arrests of two suspected of murdering MP in Katlehong

The IFP has welcomed the arrests of two suspects linked to the murder of its MP Khethamabala Petros Sithole, who was shot dead at Buyafuthi Hostel ...
Politics
13 hours ago

Two arrested over murder of IFP MP Khethamabala Sithole in Katlehong

Gauteng police have apprehended two suspects in connection with the murder of IFP MP Khethamabala Sithole.
Politics
20 hours ago

Manhunt continues for second suspect in Olorato Mongale murder case

Police are still searching for Bongani Mthimkhulu, the remaining suspect implicated in the murder of 30-year-old student, Olorato Mongale.
News
1 day ago

Gauteng police seek information on murder of IFP deputy chief whip

Gauteng police are calling on anyone with information on the murder of an IFP leader, Khethamabala Petros Sithole, to come forward
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'It was never my intention to evade accountability or undermine parliament — ... Politics
  2. 'It’s costly for us': Magashule outraged as his asbestos case is postponed Politics
  3. 'Zuma usleg': Mbalula on Shivambu's removal as MK Party secretary-general Politics
  4. 'I’m not English': Papa Penny defends himself over language struggles in ... Politics
  5. ‘Aya kwini yena?': Malema takes jibe at Shivambu, asking where was he going in ... Politics

Latest Videos

Iraqi farmers use sprinklers to grow crops in desert | REUTERS
Clean Cities and Towns campaign