WATCH LIVE | Cradock Four inquest returns to Gqeberha high court

05 June 2025 - 10:03 By TimesLIVE
A reopened inquest into the deaths of four United Democratic Front activists in Cradock resumes on Thursday.

The inquest is expected to hear testimonies until June 12 in the Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha.

Matthew Goniwe, Fort Calata, Sicelo Mhlauli and Sparrow Mkonto were killed by apartheid-era security branch officers in June 1985.

READ MORE:

Families of Cradock Four due to testify at reopened inquest into their murders

3 days ago

Luthuli 'assault' eyewitness to take witness stand on Monday

The reopened inquest into the death of ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli heard evidence his family was forced to flee their house in 1970 ...
1 week ago

Inquest into 1993 Highgate Hotel massacre adjourned until March 24

The National Prosecuting Authority says it is pleased with progress made in the past two weeks in the inquest into the 1993 Highgate Hotel massacre.
3 months ago

Families confused, hurt by delay in prosecution of TRC cases

Relatives say they are frustrated by the hold-up and some are heartbroken by allegations of political interference
4 months ago

More than 20 apartheid-era cases could be prosecuted

NGO’s efforts bearing fruit as it seeks closure in 22 cases the TRC said should be prosecuted
6 months ago
