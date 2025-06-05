Joburg mayor Morero's 'Bomb Squad' a ploy to help ANC cadres, says DA

However, DA Johannesburg caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku questioned the constitutionality of establishing the team. She said Morero’s initiative was just “a ploy to help out ANC cadres who have fallen on hard times”.
The DA says it will scrutinise the appointments and work of the City of Johannesburg’s “Bomb Squad” — a unit the metro says will assist in halting crime, combating lawlessness and unlocking service delivery.
On Thursday, mayor Dada Morero announced the members of the squad, which will be led by ANC veteran Snuki Zikalala.
The 12-member team will operate for the next two years.
However, DA Johannesburg caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku questioned the constitutionality of establishing the team. She said Morero’s initiative was just “a ploy to help out ANC cadres who have fallen on hard times”.
“It is unclear what the purpose of this squad is and whether it is part of a comprehensive plan to turn service delivery around in Johannesburg,” she said.
Kayser-Echeozonjoku said Morero would have to account to the council on which sections of the Municipal Structures Act made provision for what she said were “seemingly unconstitutional deployees”.
“That is why we will be tabling a motion of no confidence in mayor Morero. Enough is enough. The time for accountability is now. Mayor Morero must go,” she said.
The team includes former city managers Blake Mosley-Lefatola, Mavela Dlamini, Prof Trevor Fowler and former Johannesburg COO Gerald Dumas.
It also includes Philisiwe Twala-Tau from the South African Local Government Association, who is the wife of former Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau; Vicky Shuping, adviser to the mayor; former Johannesburg CFO Reggie Boqo; and Prof Busani Ngwani, principal of the National School of Government.
Other members are Khwezi Mabasa from the department of trade, industry & competition, Gumani Tshimomola and Audrey Mothupi, CEO of the SystemicLogic Group.
Mayor Dada Morero unveils 'bomb squad' that's out to fix Joburg
Morero said the team’s work started in June with a clean-up campaign expected to be launched by Deputy President Paul Mashatile on Friday in Kliptown, Soweto.
“Development cannot thrive where there is lawlessness,” he said.
“Investment cannot take root where safety and order are absent. Dignity cannot be restored where public spaces are overrun by decay. It is only through implementation that we will see the Johannesburg we want to see.
“When the going gets tough, they [the Bomb Squad] will apply the military definition to their work. When hope is needed, the Springbok definition will be applied. A one-point win is [a] victory for a nation.”
Kayser-Echeozonjoku accused Morero of running out of plans, labelling the initiative “nothing more than a public relations stunt to save his image”.
“The DA is further concerned that with elections looming, Morero wants to use the squad to employ cadres who fell out as public representatives in the previous election and create paid positions for what essentially will become paid ANC organisers”.
