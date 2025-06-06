Politics

R200m of taxpayers' money spent on GNU ministers' travel since taking office

06 June 2025 - 14:28
Ministers in the GNU have spent more than R200m on travel expenses since July last year.
Image: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

Ministers in the government of national unity (GNU) have spent more than R200m on travel expenses since July last year.

This was revealed by ActionSA through its GNU performance tracker after receiving replies to parliamentary questions sent to ministers.

This week the party said Deputy President Paul Mashatile and his staff splurged more than R2m on travel expenses for transport and accommodation since last year. In a written reply, Mashatile said he has been on four international trips: to Ireland, Botswana, Zimbabwe and, recently, Japan. The following amounts were spent:

  • R613,214 on flights;
  • R1,235,569 on accommodation;
  • R410,926 for ground transport for all trips; 
  • R8,033 on laundry services; and
  • R51,393 for restaurant services.

ActionSA MP Alan Beesley criticised the spending, calling it “executive indulgence” and “wasteful expenditure”.

“This sort of wasteful expenditure, an extension of ANC excess now rebranded under the GNU, has become business as usual for the world’s most bloated executive,” he said.

Bloated where? Cyril’s R94m deputy ministers are staying put

The president is resolute about the size of cabinet despite being told ‘downsizing cabinet and eliminating deputy minister positions’ would save at ...
Politics
1 month ago

“South Africans deserve leadership that puts people before perks and not a R200m travel spree by the world’s largest cabinet.”

The sport, arts and culture department's travel expenses have also raised concern. Minister Gayton McKenzie said he and his staff undertook 11 international trips costing more than R2m, adding that R164,556 was paid for a trip to Burkina Faso that never took place.

“Not only is this spending exorbitant but it is riddled with red flags, gaps and inconsistencies. The public paid for flights and accommodation for an event that was abandoned, a textbook case of wasteful expenditure, as defined by the Public Finance Management Act,” said Beesley.

“Unless the minister can demonstrate that this loss was unavoidable and efforts were made to recover the funds, this reflects a serious failure of financial oversight and internal control.”

ActionSA has introduced the Enhanced Cut Cabinet Perks Bill to address unchecked government spending.

“This bill seeks to slash ministerial perks and restore much-needed fiscal discipline.”

