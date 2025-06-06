Politics

WATCH | Cradock Four inquest returns to Gqeberha high court

06 June 2025 - 09:51 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

A reopened inquest into the deaths of four United Democratic Front activists in Cradock resumes on Friday.

The inquest is expected to hear testimonies until June 12 in the Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha.

Matthew Goniwe, Fort Calata, Sicelo Mhlauli and Sparrow Mkonto were killed by apartheid-era security branch officers in June 1985.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Families of Cradock Four due to testify at reopened inquest into their murders

Matthew Goniwe, Fort Calata, Sicelo Mhlauli and Sparrow Mkonto were killed by apartheid-era security branch officers in June 1985.
Politics
4 days ago

ANC comes under fire for delay in having another Albert Luthuli inquest

The grandson of ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli lambasted the ANC over the delays in the re-opening the inquest into his grandfather’s ...
Politics
1 month ago

Inquest into 1993 Highgate Hotel massacre adjourned until March 24

The National Prosecuting Authority says it is pleased with progress made in the past two weeks in the inquest into the 1993 Highgate Hotel massacre.
News
3 months ago

WATCH | Cradock Four inquest returns to Gqeberha high court

A reopened inquest into the deaths of four United Democratic Front activists in Cradock resumes on Thursday.
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'It’s costly for us': Magashule outraged as his asbestos case is postponed Politics
  2. 'Zuma usleg': Mbalula on Shivambu's removal as MK Party secretary-general Politics
  3. 'I’m not English': Papa Penny defends himself over language struggles in ... Politics
  4. ‘Aya kwini yena?': Malema takes jibe at Shivambu, asking where was he going in ... Politics
  5. POLL | Is Floyd Shivambu a victim of tribalistic machinations in MK Party? Politics

Latest Videos

Trump Rips Elon Musk — "Another Bullsh*t Artist"
Petrobras: fuelling the future or stuck in the past? | FT Film