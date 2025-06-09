Joburg and Tshwane 'proud' to host international community

“These pressures require more than conversation, but rather co-ordination, commitment and action. By hosting these meetings, we are ensuring that Africa’s voice is not only present but is actively shaping the G20 agenda at the highest level.
“As African city leaders we are told that there is a table but we do not have a seat at that table. The intent to host the African Mayors' assembly alongside the U20 Sherpa meeting is to create a table that we deserve, reflect on the challenges we are facing but also, exchange ideas in what we are doing to solve our issues,” Moya said.
Morero detailed the four priorities of the U20 agenda. He described the priorities as deeply reflective of South Africa’s developmental trajectory but also resonant with global urban realities.
“The first is economic opportunities and urban financing — focused on unlocking investment pipelines for cities and closing the growing infrastructure gap, as well as climate action and urban resilience — recognising that cities must be both front-line responders and proactive planners in an age of climate disruption.
“The third pillar is social inclusion and equity — asserting that urban transformation must dismantle historical inequalities and build a future that leaves no-one behind. Lastly, digital transformation and Innovation — embracing the digital shift not as a luxury but as a public good that enhances how cities function and serve.”
Morero said these priorities were endorsed by participating cities across the G20 network and later became the foundation of the U20 communique.
“Throughout the past few months, we have deepened this agenda through a series of high-impact webinars. These platforms drew in a broad spectrum of voices — from the global north and global south, from academia, civil society, and the private sector — reflecting the power of shared urban dialogue in shaping solutions that are not only ambitious but grounded in real experience.
“In September, Johannesburg will host the culminating event: the U20 Mayoral Summit, from September 12 to 14. This will be a landmark occasion — not only for our city, but for our nation.
“Here, mayors, Sherpas, and city networks from across the G20 will convene to deliberate, to endorse the final U20 Communique, and to reaffirm the role of cities in solving the grand challenges of our time,” Morero said.
Joburg and Tshwane 'proud' to host international community
However, they both admit there is a lot of work to be done to fix urban decay and restore the cities to their former glory.
Johannesburg and Tshwane's mayors say they are looking forward to proudly showcasing their cities to the international community.
However, they both admit there is a lot of work to be done to fix the urban decay and restore the cities to their former glory.
Pretoria mayor Nasiphi Moya said dissatisfaction with service delivery shortcomings does not mean they should “hide” from the world, describing the turnaround as a work in progress.
“These are our cities, these are our homes, we must be proud. Does it mean we can’t do more. No, we will do more and we are doing more to improve them and make sure that we are proud of them. There is a lot of work to be done in both cities to ensure that we are a home that our residents are proud of,” Moya said.
Joburg mayor Dada Morero echoed her sentiments, saying his teams are constantly working to change the trajectory of the city, which some residents doubt.
“There is a lot of work we are doing to turn around the city. The problem has been escalating since 2016 and we cannot deny it, the decline started there.
“For us to reclaim the city, it requires a lot of work and that is why we are bringing in support from all angles, the presidential working intervention as well as the bomb squad. We are proud of the work we are doing. With time, eventually the city will look completely different from what is now,” he said.
Moya said the excursions that she has planned on the sidelines of the meetings with dignitaries are her attempt at showcasing the city to the world.
“We have a history that the world does not know about. Tshwane is not just a capital city, this is a home with a rich history that spans over 160 years.”
Tshwane's revenue up R777.5m due to better billing, collection: deputy mayor
This week, the mayors will host delegates from cities around the world, in a U20 Sherpa meeting and an African Mayors' assembly as part of the run-up events which mark the country’s G20 presidency.
Moya said she and her Johannesburg counterpart should capitalise on this opportunity of hosting the first gathering of its kind in the continent,
“This opportunity may not come back to Africa at least in the next 20 years. We must proudly host it on behalf of the continent. We made a commitment not to host a cliché of an event, and we must make sure that we make an impact through the legacy that we leave.”
She said the outcomes of this event must benefit not only the people of Tshwane and Johannesburg, but also the people of Gauteng and the country as a whole.
“This is a landmark moment for our capital city but also a turning point in the story of how cities and particularly African cities are stepping forward to shape the future of our urban world.”
Over the next two days, 96 U20 Sherpas are expected to land in the country to draft a policy proposal that incorporates cities aligning their voices and shared vision for urban progress that will be taken to the G20.
The Tshwane mayor said cities around the world are increasingly grappling with interconnected challenges such as climate change, inequality and economic strain.
