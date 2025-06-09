Politics

'Uthini wena Temu Ndlozi?': McKenzie clashes with EFF's Sihle Lonzi over illegal foreigners

09 June 2025 - 13:30
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
PA leader Gayton McKenzie and the EFF's Sihle Lonzi clash over illegal immigrants on X.
PA leader Gayton McKenzie and the EFF's Sihle Lonzi clash over illegal immigrants on X.
Image: Gordon Arons/ Gallo Images/Freddy Mavundla (edit)

PA leader and sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has responded to EFF student command leader Sihle Lonzi's accusations that he has abandoned his cause to fight against illegal immigrants.

Lonzi claimed McKenzie has not proposed any legislation on the subject, despite his party's stance on the issue.

“The PA does not care about illegal foreigners,” Lonzi said. “Never let them lie to you. Its leader McKenzie is now a minister. He has never proposed legislation on the subject, not even a private member’s bill as an MP. He is just enjoying blue lights.”

McKenzie swiftly responded to Lonzi's accusations, asking, “Uthini wena Temu Ndlozi? (What are you saying Ndlozi from Temu?). Start by telling us, do you even care?”

Lonzi, however, was unfazed and accused McKenzie of avoiding parliamentary committee meetings. “You must stop running away from parliament committee meetings. I will take you to the cleaners.”

The debate stems from social media users' concerns about McKenzie's perceived change of attitude towards illegal foreigners.

However, McKenzie has always reaffirmed his stance against illegal immigration, saying his party's mission remains unchanged.

“I speak up for Abahambe [they must leave] in closed government meetings and PA rallies. I have and will never change my stance regarding the mass deportation of all illegal foreigners but to expect me to only speak about immigration when there is a home affairs minister is wrong. Abahambe is our mission as the PA. We have and will never change. We have taken a decision to fight from within the GNU.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

R200m of taxpayers' money spent on GNU ministers' travel since taking office

Ministers in the government of national unity have spent more than R200m on travel expenses since July last year, ActionSA has revealed through its ...
Politics
3 days ago

'We don’t want coalitions': McKenzie declares political war in Eastern Cape

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader and minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie has declared the Eastern Cape a political battleground, vowing ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

McKenzie cracks down on employment of foreigners

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has written to chairpersons and accounting officers of the department's entities, requesting ...
Politics
1 month ago

Sneaking in like an illegal alien

More Tales from the Dome after the budget shenanigans
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zungula sacked as ATM president Politics
  2. 'Uthini wena Temu Ndlozi?': McKenzie clashes with EFF's Sihle Lonzi over ... Politics
  3. 'A man of unwavering principles': Ramaphosa delivers eulogy at activist cleric ... Politics
  4. Mashatile’s overseas trips spark fury as costs soar to R8m Politics
  5. 'R500K unaccounted for monthly': McKenzie terminates Silapha Wellness Programme ... Politics

Latest Videos

LIVE: Aerial Shots of Anti-ICE Protests in Los Angeles | Trump Deploys National ...
Newsom calls Trump National Guard deployment in LA unlawful | REUTERS