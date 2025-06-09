PA leader and sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has responded to EFF student command leader Sihle Lonzi's accusations that he has abandoned his cause to fight against illegal immigrants.
Lonzi claimed McKenzie has not proposed any legislation on the subject, despite his party's stance on the issue.
“The PA does not care about illegal foreigners,” Lonzi said. “Never let them lie to you. Its leader McKenzie is now a minister. He has never proposed legislation on the subject, not even a private member’s bill as an MP. He is just enjoying blue lights.”
McKenzie swiftly responded to Lonzi's accusations, asking, “Uthini wena Temu Ndlozi? (What are you saying Ndlozi from Temu?). Start by telling us, do you even care?”
'Uthini wena Temu Ndlozi?': McKenzie clashes with EFF's Sihle Lonzi over illegal foreigners
Lonzi, however, was unfazed and accused McKenzie of avoiding parliamentary committee meetings. “You must stop running away from parliament committee meetings. I will take you to the cleaners.”
The debate stems from social media users' concerns about McKenzie's perceived change of attitude towards illegal foreigners.
However, McKenzie has always reaffirmed his stance against illegal immigration, saying his party's mission remains unchanged.
“I speak up for Abahambe [they must leave] in closed government meetings and PA rallies. I have and will never change my stance regarding the mass deportation of all illegal foreigners but to expect me to only speak about immigration when there is a home affairs minister is wrong. Abahambe is our mission as the PA. We have and will never change. We have taken a decision to fight from within the GNU.”
