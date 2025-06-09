Courtesy of SABC
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie is on Monday briefing the media on the repatriation of exiled anti-apartheid stalwarts.
WATCH | Arts and culture minister briefs media on repatriation of anti-apartheid stalwarts
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie is on Monday briefing the media on the repatriation of exiled anti-apartheid stalwarts.
The new probe into prosecution of apartheid-era crimes is crucial to healing
Family members of apartheid heroes overjoyed as remains return home from exile
Plans unveiled to bring back remains of struggle veterans who died abroad
