WATCH | Arts and culture minister briefs media on repatriation of anti-apartheid stalwarts

09 June 2025 - 10:22
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie is on Monday briefing the media on the repatriation of exiled anti-apartheid stalwarts.

The new probe into prosecution of apartheid-era crimes is crucial to healing

The divisions of the past did not miraculously disappear in 1994 — though some in our society want to claim they did, writes Andries Nel
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Family members of apartheid heroes overjoyed as remains return home from exile

The remains of 42 apartheid activists who died in exile in Zambia and Zimbabwe were returned home on Wednesday afternoon
News
8 months ago

Plans unveiled to bring back remains of struggle veterans who died abroad

Plans are being mooted to overhaul the whole repatriation model for the struggle liberation war veterans who died outside the country during ...
News
2 years ago
