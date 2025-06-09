Politics

WATCH | Cradock Four inquest continues at Gqeberha high court

09 June 2025 - 10:04 By TimesLIVE
A reopened inquest into the deaths of four United Democratic Front activists in Cradock is continuing in the Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha on Monday.

Matthew Goniwe, Fort Calata, Sicelo Mhlauli and Sparrow Mkonto were killed by apartheid-era security branch officers in June 1985.

READ MORE:

The new probe into prosecution of apartheid-era crimes is crucial to healing

The divisions of the past did not miraculously disappear in 1994 — though some in our society want to claim they did, writes Andries Nel
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Families of Cradock Four due to testify at reopened inquest into their murders

Matthew Goniwe, Fort Calata, Sicelo Mhlauli and Sparrow Mkonto were killed by apartheid-era security branch officers in June 1985.
Politics
1 week ago

ANC comes under fire for delay in having another Albert Luthuli inquest

The grandson of ANC president-general Chief Albert Luthuli lambasted the ANC over the delays in the re-opening the inquest into his grandfather’s ...
Politics
1 month ago
