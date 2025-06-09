WATCH | Cradock Four inquest continues at Gqeberha high court

A reopened inquest into the deaths of four United Democratic Front activists in Cradock is continuing in the Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha on Monday.
Matthew Goniwe, Fort Calata, Sicelo Mhlauli and Sparrow Mkonto were killed by apartheid-era security branch officers in June 1985.
Cradock Four inquest continues at Gqeberha high court
