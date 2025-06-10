Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen says plans for a strategic commercial entity under the Agricultural Research Council (ARC), which will compete with other commercial agricultural entities, are under way.
In a parliamentary question, EFF MP Mothusi Montwedi asked whether there was a plan to ensure the ARC was supported to build internal capacity for its commercialisation. Montwedi also asked if this commercialisation drive would allow the ARC to supply seeds and develop fertiliser for the market.
In a written reply, Steenhuisen said the agriculture department valued the ARC as a strategic asset, especially in the agricultural industry, and the many strategies of the department have ensured its successful commercialisation.
“A service level agreement between the department and the ARC is entered into to ensure all agricultural research services for which the ARC has the capacity to render are rendered in compliance with the constitution. This [agreement] helps the ARC generate about R900m in revenue,” he said.
The department approved the restructuring of the ARC to ensure efficiency and alignment with agricultural business realities.
“The process of establishing the ARC’s commercial entity is under way. Once established, the commercial entity will enable the ARC to maximise returns from its intellectual property. This includes competing with other players in the agricultural business.”
Steenhuisen said the restructuring was almost complete and would ensure all vacancies are filled, critical infrastructure refurbished and agricultural enterprises operated profitably.
Commercialisation of Agricultural Research Council under way, says Steenhuisen
Image: ER LOMBARD
