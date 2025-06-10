Politics

MK Party says it is ready to fix Joburg

10 June 2025 - 12:51
The MK Party says it can transform Johannesburg into the world-class African city it once was. File image.
Image: Ryan Enslin

The MK Party (MKP) has expressed its capability to rescue the city of Joburg and bring it to its former glory, citing its performance in recent by-elections.

This comes after DA federal chair Helen Zille expressed interest in running for mayorship in the city in the 2026 local government elections.

MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the party is ready and capable of  transforming the city.

“It goes without saying that given the chance, the MK Party can fix the city of Johannesburg and transform it into the world-class African city it once was,” Ndhlela said.

“One of our most important values of the MK Party's people's mandate is to reclaim the dignity of black people. We are informed by this mandate and urge the people of the city of Johannesburg to know the MK Party is more than capable of leading the city and ensuring reliable representatives who are familiar with the lived realities of those residing in the city are elected.”

Ndhlela said the party would present a plan on how to rebuild the city in the build-up to the 2026 local government elections.

Joburg and Tshwane 'proud' to host international community

Johannesburg and Tshwane's mayors say they are looking forward to proudly showcasing their cities to the international community.
Politics
22 hours ago

Zille, a former Cape Town mayor and Western Cape premier, has reportedly been approached to become the DA's candidate for Joburg and is considering it.

The MKP has rejected this, saying it's “nonsensical” to consider someone who doesn't live in Joburg to run the city.

“Given the vast availability of qualified men and women who reside in the city of Johannesburg, it is nonsensical to consider the possibility of a Capetonian resident holding mayoral capacity in a city she is alien to,” Ndhlela said.

The party believes there are capable black candidates in Joburg who could do the job.

Ndhlela criticised Zille and the ANC, saying the dire state of Joburg is a result of the ANC's leadership.

“It is vital for us to remind Zille and her cronies that the state of disarray found in Johannesburg is courtesy of their absent mayor Dada Morero, and has resulted in the city being brought to its knees.

“Morero and the ANC should hang their heads in shame for emboldening a white supremacist and giving her the confidence to believe she can adequately run the city.”

TimesLIVE

