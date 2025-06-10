Courtesy of SABC
President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Tuesday engaging with the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention in Pretoria.
Part of the engagement is being with the Sefako Makgatho Primary school.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Ramaphosa engages with Presidential Youth Employment Intervention
