Mashatile defends ‘wasteful’ expenditure on international trips
The office of Deputy President Paul Mashatile has defended his international travel expenses which have sparked criticism.
In a parliamentary written reply, Mashatile provided a breakdown of his international travel costs for transport and accommodation since taking office last year. He said he has been on international trips to Ireland, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Japan which cost more than R2m.
During his Japan trip, Mashatile was accompanied by several ministers and deputy ministers, including:
Among other costs, Mashatile and his wife spent more than R900,000 on four nights' accommodation in Japan, sparking criticism from ActionSA, which called it “wasteful expenditure” that could be spent on building decent homed for those in need.
Mashatile's office clarified the deputy president did not “misuse state funds or was extravagant in financing the costs of his international travel”.
Mashatile’s overseas trips spark fury as costs soar to R8m
