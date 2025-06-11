'You are rude': McKenzie slams DA MP Jacobs' conduct in parliamentary meetings

“Jacobs knows that I haven't breached any act or law, hence he's talking about ethics. My ethics and his are different. We are not dealing with what he feels and what I feel. The act allows me to appoint Eugene Botha,” McKenzie said.
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has called out DA MP Liam Jacobs for his conduct during parliamentary committee meetings after a heated debate erupted.
The controversy was centred on the appointment of Patriotic Alliance (PA) member Eugene Botha as the chair of the National Arts Council (NAC).
Jacobs questioned McKenzie about the appointment, suggesting a potential conflict of interest given that Botha is a member of the PA, the same party as McKenzie.
“We must investigate whether there is actual ethics that can be found in this. We must investigate the potential of conflict of interest,” Jacobs said. “I want to understand his understanding as to why a member of the PA became the chair of the board, being a member of the PA while he, as a minister, is a member of the PA. What is the rationale?”
McKenzie defended the appointment, saying it was in accordance with legislation and that other parties had made similar appointments.
'Uthini wena Temu Ndlozi?': McKenzie clashes with EFF's Sihle Lonzi over illegal foreigners
