Politics

'You are rude': McKenzie slams DA MP Jacobs' conduct in parliamentary meetings

11 June 2025 - 16:27
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Minister Gayton McKenzie.
Minister Gayton McKenzie.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has called out DA MP Liam Jacobs for his conduct during parliamentary committee meetings after a heated debate erupted.

The controversy was centred on the appointment of Patriotic Alliance (PA) member Eugene Botha as the chair of the National Arts Council (NAC).

Jacobs questioned McKenzie about the appointment, suggesting a potential conflict of interest given that Botha is a member of the PA, the same party as McKenzie.

“We must investigate whether there is actual ethics that can be found in this. We must investigate the potential of conflict of interest,” Jacobs said. “I want to understand his understanding as to why a member of the PA became the chair of the board, being a member of the PA while he, as a minister, is a member of the PA. What is the rationale?”

McKenzie defended the appointment, saying it was in accordance with legislation and that other parties had made similar appointments.

'Uthini wena Temu Ndlozi?': McKenzie clashes with EFF's Sihle Lonzi over illegal foreigners

PA leader and sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has responded to EFF student command leader Sihle Lonzi's accusations that he has ...
Politics
2 days ago

“Jacobs knows that I haven't breached any act or law, hence he's talking about ethics. My ethics and his are different. We are not dealing with what he feels and what I feel. The act allows me to appoint Eugene Botha,” McKenzie said.

“I've breached no act. The PA is not the first party and certainly will not be the last party to do that. Your party in the Western Cape is riddled. When you say I've done something wrong, quote the act, not your feelings.”

McKenzie also addressed Jacobs' conduct during the meeting, referencing a previous committee meeting where Jacobs grilled Safa president Danny Jordaan over his leadership and travel expenses.

“What I will never allow is for this honourable member to speak when I'm speaking. On a personal level, I want him to know that when he showed Danny Jordaan his finger, I will never allow him to do that to me. I respect you; respect me. When you speak, I am obliged to listen, and when I speak, you should listen. You should not come in as you feel. You can only interject with a point of order through the chairperson.

“You are rude. I will never stand for this rudeness of Jacobs.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘You can’t put a price on justice’: McKenzie on reburials of ancestral remains and exile repatriation project

Minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie says the cost of reburying the remains of Khoe and San ancestors or bringing home the remains of ...
Politics
2 days ago

Mashatile defends ‘wasteful’ expenditure on international trips

The office of Deputy President Paul Mashatile has defended his international travel expenses which have sparked criticism.
Politics
8 hours ago

Federations wait nervously for cash as McKenzie overhauls funding model

Sport, Arts and Culture minister Gayton McKenzie says his department is overhauling its funding model as it aims to stamp out “a serious crisis” ...
Sport
3 days ago

R200m of taxpayers' money spent on GNU ministers' travel since taking office

Ministers in the government of national unity have spent more than R200m on travel expenses since July last year, ActionSA has revealed through its ...
Politics
5 days ago

VAR is coming: Gayton McKenzie tells parliament how department will pay

Written response to parliamentary portfolio committee details costs and latest developments.
Sport
1 week ago

'R500K unaccounted for monthly': McKenzie terminates Silapha Wellness Programme over spending concerns

Minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie has terminated the Silapha Wellness Intervention Programme after concerns emerged over financial ...
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Uthini wena Temu Ndlozi?': McKenzie clashes with EFF's Sihle Lonzi over ... Politics
  2. Zungula sacked as ATM president Politics
  3. Mashatile’s overseas trips spark fury as costs soar to R8m Politics
  4. Ramaphosa to meet Batohi over NPA 'infiltration' claims Politics
  5. Cape Town mayor takes Ramaphosa and government to ConCourt Politics

Latest Videos

Russian attacks kill three as drones hit Kharkiv
Scores Of Casualties After Russian Drones Hit Kharkiv