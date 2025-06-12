There are plans to prioritise title deeds for rural communities to secure their land rights, he said.
LISTEN | Government committed to land reform, title deeds: Mashatile
'We take this very seriously ... we must ensure our programmes succeed'
Image: Frennie Shivambu
Deputy President Paul Mashatile says transformation in the country hinges on resolving the land issue, promising to “bring back the land”.
Speaking as chair of the interministerial committee on agriculture and land reform, he told MPs: “The issue of transformation will not mean anything if it doesn’t deal with the issue of land. I am going to make sure that ... we are going to bring it back, we have to bring it back.”
Mashatile stressed the government’s commitment to land reform, saying: “We take this very seriously that we must ensure that our land reform programmes succeed.”
Listen to Mashatile speak on land reform:
There are plans to prioritise title deeds for rural communities to secure their land rights, he said.
“Land reform must not be seen just as a programme; it’s a transformation initiative in the country — radical transformation.”
The deputy president said the government now aims to empower people, particularly emerging farmers, by providing funding, infrastructure and title deeds to foster self-reliance and drive land reform.
The commitment aligns with the Expropriation Act which allows the state to acquire land for public interest, including land reform, with just compensation. The act has sparked debate, with critics citing property rights concerns and supporters arguing for its role in addressing historical land dispossession.
