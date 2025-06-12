Politics

LISTEN | Government committed to land reform, title deeds: Mashatile

'We take this very seriously ... we must ensure our programmes succeed'

12 June 2025 - 18:19
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Deputy President Paul Mashatile. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
Deputy President Paul Mashatile. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)
Image: Frennie Shivambu

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says transformation in the country hinges on resolving the land issue, promising to “bring back the land”.

Speaking as chair of the interministerial committee on agriculture and land reform, he told MPs: “The issue of transformation will not mean anything if it doesn’t deal with the issue of land. I am going to make sure that ... we are going to bring it back, we have to bring it back.”

Mashatile stressed the government’s commitment to land reform, saying: “We take this very seriously that we must ensure that our land reform programmes succeed.”

Listen to Mashatile speak on land reform:

There are plans to prioritise title deeds for rural communities to secure their land rights, he said.

“Land reform must not be seen just as a programme; it’s a transformation initiative in the country — radical transformation.”

The deputy president said the government now aims to empower people, particularly emerging farmers, by providing funding, infrastructure and title deeds to foster self-reliance and drive land reform.

The commitment aligns with the Expropriation Act which allows the state to acquire land for public interest, including land reform, with just compensation. The act has sparked debate, with critics citing property rights concerns and supporters arguing for its role in addressing historical land dispossession.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Paul Mashatile dodges questions on eight bodyguards' acquittal

Deputy president cites sub judice rule as MPs seek answers on the N1 assault
Politics
2 hours ago

Ramaphosa names 31 'eminent people' to champion national dialogue

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be calling a national convention on August 15, which will set the agenda for the national dialogue.
Politics
1 day ago

COLLEN MALATJI | The SRD grant: an existential crutch, not a sustainable saviour for South African youth

The SRD grant, which is R370 per month but should be R624 at least, has reinvigorated calls for a Basic Income Grant — a universal safety net
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'You are rude': McKenzie slams DA MP Jacobs' conduct in parliamentary meetings Politics
  2. Mashatile defends ‘wasteful’ expenditure on international trips Politics
  3. 'Uthini wena Temu Ndlozi?': McKenzie clashes with EFF's Sihle Lonzi over ... Politics
  4. Ramaphosa to meet Batohi over NPA 'infiltration' claims Politics
  5. Ramaphosa names 31 'eminent people' to champion national dialogue Politics

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | A shark-obsessed serial killer and stream Presley Chweneyagae’s ...
ICE video shows immigration raid of Omaha meat plant that detained dozens | ...