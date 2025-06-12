The clash between youth and experience has again come under the spotlight in parliament.
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie recently called out DA MP Liam Jacobs over his conduct in a committee meeting.
The heated exchange followed a debate on the appointment of PA member Eugene Botha as chair of the National Arts Council.
McKenzie criticised Jacobs for being disrespectful, referencing a past meeting where Jacobs grilled South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan about his leadership and travel expenses.
“What I will never allow is for this member to speak when I'm speaking. You are rude. I will never stand for this rudeness of Jacobs,” said McKenzie.
On social media, MP Karabo Khakhau also faced backlash after questioning officials involved in the selection of Seta board chairpersons.
This raises a question in South African politics.
POLL | Is it right for younger MPs to hold older leaders accountable, irrespective of age?
Image: Anton Scholtz
The clash between youth and experience has again come under the spotlight in parliament.
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie recently called out DA MP Liam Jacobs over his conduct in a committee meeting.
The heated exchange followed a debate on the appointment of PA member Eugene Botha as chair of the National Arts Council.
McKenzie criticised Jacobs for being disrespectful, referencing a past meeting where Jacobs grilled South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan about his leadership and travel expenses.
“What I will never allow is for this member to speak when I'm speaking. You are rude. I will never stand for this rudeness of Jacobs,” said McKenzie.
On social media, MP Karabo Khakhau also faced backlash after questioning officials involved in the selection of Seta board chairpersons.
This raises a question in South African politics.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE
Higher education minister keeps up stonewalling on 'SETA panel'
Nkabane's 'tangled web' threatens to trap her
'You are rude': McKenzie slams DA MP Jacobs' conduct in parliamentary meetings
TOM EATON | Oh no, not Gayton McKenzie flying economy!
Mashatile defends ‘wasteful’ expenditure on international trips
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos