Politics

POLL | Is it right for younger MPs to hold older leaders accountable, irrespective of age?

12 June 2025 - 11:40 By TimesLIVE
The manner in which younger MPs hold older leaders accountable is in sharp focus, with many saying there is a fine line between seeking answers and being disrespectful. File photo.
Image: Anton Scholtz

The clash between youth and experience has again come under the spotlight in parliament.

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie recently called out DA MP Liam Jacobs over his conduct in a committee meeting.

The heated exchange followed a debate on the appointment of PA member Eugene Botha as chair of the National Arts Council.

McKenzie criticised Jacobs for being disrespectful, referencing a past meeting where Jacobs grilled South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan about his leadership and travel expenses.

“What I will never allow is for this member to speak when I'm speaking. You are rude. I will never stand for this rudeness of Jacobs,” said McKenzie.

On social media, MP Karabo Khakhau also faced backlash after questioning officials involved in the selection of Seta board chairpersons.

This raises a question in South African politics.

TimesLIVE

