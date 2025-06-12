Politics

Urban 20 Africa mayors gather in Tshwane to help shape G20 agenda

'Africa is no longer waiting for a place in the global conversation but is claiming its position with clarity, purpose and urgency': Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya

12 June 2025 - 15:59
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tshwane and Johannesburg mayors Nasiphi Moya and Dada Morero are co-chairing the Urban 20 meeting and the African Mayors' Assembly ahead of the G20 Summit later this year.
Tshwane and Johannesburg mayors Nasiphi Moya and Dada Morero are co-chairing the Urban 20 meeting and the African Mayors' Assembly ahead of the G20 Summit later this year.
Image: Supplied

African mayors are gathered at the Urban 20 meeting in Tshwane to discuss how their cities can take centre stage in shaping the narrative at the Sherpa meeting.

The Urban 20 (U20) was launched in 2017 to bring together mayors from major G20 cities to inform the discussions of national leaders at the G20.

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya, who is hosting the first leg of the U20 cycle alongside Johannesburg, said it was opportune that the two cities were collaborating to advance their shared goals.

According to the mayor of the capital, this was a signal that Africa was no longer waiting for a place in the global conversation, but was claiming its position with “clarity, purpose and urgency”.

“This urban transition brings with it great potential. Our cities are becoming centres of innovation, climate action and economic activity. They are where the future of Africa is being shaped. But this future is not guaranteed. Urban 20 gives us a vital megaphone within the G20. It is our opportunity to inject African priorities into global policy, and to ensure that local voices shape global decisions,” said Moya.

She presented the assembly’s four themes, calling each one a lever for transformation.

Joburg and Tshwane 'proud' to host international community

Johannesburg and Tshwane's mayors say they are looking forward to proudly showcasing their cities to the international community.
Politics
2 days ago

“Inclusive economic growth is the first theme, highlighting the African continental free trade agreement as a ‘vision for a collaborative future.’ It is one of shared markets, cross-border industries, and cities connected by commerce, not conflict. But visions must rest on strong foundations.

“Are our cities ready to support this vision? Do we have the roads, the regulations, the ports, and the digital rails to make trade flow? We know that we are still far from achieving truly inclusive economic growth. But we also know that cities must be at the centre of this effort — because without inclusive cities, there can be no inclusive continent.”

Moya said financing the urban future is the second pillar, calling a vision without funding an illusion.

 “Too many African cities are shut out of global capital markets. We face barriers of creditworthiness, limited financial access and outdated legal frameworks that make investment difficult. If we are serious about building smart, green and resilient cities, we must rethink how we finance them. That means developing innovative funding instruments, creating tailored public-private partnerships, reforming our legal environments, and forging stronger alliances with those who believe in the potential of African cities,” she said.

Third, Moya said, social inclusion and equity was paramount, adding that a city that grows without justice becomes a “city of walls”.

 “As mayor of the capital city in one of the most unequal countries in the world, I see the deep divide between the haves and the have-nots every day. Access to opportunity is not equal. Talent does not always meet support. Hard work does not always lead to progress.

“We cannot build thriving cities while leaving behind the homeless, the informal traders, or the youth with potential but no clear path forward. Cities must be built for dignity. That requires inclusive planning, targeted investment and policies that close the gap, not widen it.”

EDITORIAL | Zille for mayor: smart political play or poisoned chalice?

Zille was mayor of Cape Town from 2006 to 2009, taking the DA from 41% in a seven-party coalition to an outright majority in every election since
Opinion & Analysis
15 hours ago

The mayor urged African cities to work smarter, highlighting innovation as playing a key role in solving service delivery challenges.

 “Technology will not solve everything, but it can help us deliver more with less. From digital permitting and e-governance to smart water meters and AI-enabled waste systems, innovation offers us practical tools to improve services and reach more people — faster and more efficiently.

“For a continent with the youngest population in the world, we cannot afford to be left behind as the rest of the world advances. Innovation must not be a luxury. It must be a tool for inclusion, equity, and delivery.”

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero described the co-chairship as symbolic, marking a practical demonstration of the power of intercity collaboration.

He said it must be unity of purpose that defines the metropolitan agenda, as well as the leadership role African cities are called upon to play in the global discourse in urban transformation that must take centre stage.

“When we assumed the U20 chairship from São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro last November, we made a decision to bring the voices of African cities into the centre of G20 deliberations — not as peripheral observers but as strategic contributors to the global future.

“Let us be unapologetic in asserting that cities are not junior partners in development. We are the engines of innovation, the custodians of resilience and the closest point of contact between government and the people.”

Johannesburg is expected to host its leg of the event, the U20 mayoral summit, in September. It is at this meeting that they are scheduled to finalise their communique and hand it over to the national leadership to ensure that urban priorities are integrated into the G20. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

‘Being Joburg mayor is a full-time job’: Zille to leave national role if elected

It appears the DA believes it needs to field a high-profile candidate with a national footprint to successfully contest the Johannesburg mayoral chain
Politics
1 day ago

Cape Town mayor takes Ramaphosa and government to ConCourt

City of Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has approached the Constitutional Court challenging the government and President Cyril Ramaphosa over the ...
Politics
2 days ago

DA Joburg unfazed by Helen Zille’s potential mayoral candidacy

Rumours have emerged that the party’s federal chair, former Cape Town mayor and Western Cape premier has been approached to stand for Joburg’s top job
Politics
2 days ago

Africa can help shape a resilient global financial future

South Africa’s 2025 G20 presidency is a rare opportunity to amplify the African voice and position the Global South as a meaningful partner in ...
Business Times
1 week ago

LISTEN | We'll beef up security for Trump — some more equal than others: Ntshavheni

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says security will be beefed up for US President Donald Trump when he visits the country later this ...
Politics
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'You are rude': McKenzie slams DA MP Jacobs' conduct in parliamentary meetings Politics
  2. Mashatile defends ‘wasteful’ expenditure on international trips Politics
  3. 'Uthini wena Temu Ndlozi?': McKenzie clashes with EFF's Sihle Lonzi over ... Politics
  4. Ramaphosa to meet Batohi over NPA 'infiltration' claims Politics
  5. Ramaphosa names 31 'eminent people' to champion national dialogue Politics

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | A shark-obsessed serial killer and stream Presley Chweneyagae’s ...
ICE video shows immigration raid of Omaha meat plant that detained dozens | ...