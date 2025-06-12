Urban 20 Africa mayors gather in Tshwane to help shape G20 agenda

“Inclusive economic growth is the first theme, highlighting the African continental free trade agreement as a ‘vision for a collaborative future.’ It is one of shared markets, cross-border industries, and cities connected by commerce, not conflict. But visions must rest on strong foundations.
'Africa is no longer waiting for a place in the global conversation but is claiming its position with clarity, purpose and urgency': Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya
African mayors are gathered at the Urban 20 meeting in Tshwane to discuss how their cities can take centre stage in shaping the narrative at the Sherpa meeting.
The Urban 20 (U20) was launched in 2017 to bring together mayors from major G20 cities to inform the discussions of national leaders at the G20.
Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya, who is hosting the first leg of the U20 cycle alongside Johannesburg, said it was opportune that the two cities were collaborating to advance their shared goals.
According to the mayor of the capital, this was a signal that Africa was no longer waiting for a place in the global conversation, but was claiming its position with “clarity, purpose and urgency”.
“This urban transition brings with it great potential. Our cities are becoming centres of innovation, climate action and economic activity. They are where the future of Africa is being shaped. But this future is not guaranteed. Urban 20 gives us a vital megaphone within the G20. It is our opportunity to inject African priorities into global policy, and to ensure that local voices shape global decisions,” said Moya.
She presented the assembly’s four themes, calling each one a lever for transformation.
The mayor urged African cities to work smarter, highlighting innovation as playing a key role in solving service delivery challenges.
“Technology will not solve everything, but it can help us deliver more with less. From digital permitting and e-governance to smart water meters and AI-enabled waste systems, innovation offers us practical tools to improve services and reach more people — faster and more efficiently.
“For a continent with the youngest population in the world, we cannot afford to be left behind as the rest of the world advances. Innovation must not be a luxury. It must be a tool for inclusion, equity, and delivery.”
Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero described the co-chairship as symbolic, marking a practical demonstration of the power of intercity collaboration.
He said it must be unity of purpose that defines the metropolitan agenda, as well as the leadership role African cities are called upon to play in the global discourse in urban transformation that must take centre stage.
“When we assumed the U20 chairship from São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro last November, we made a decision to bring the voices of African cities into the centre of G20 deliberations — not as peripheral observers but as strategic contributors to the global future.
“Let us be unapologetic in asserting that cities are not junior partners in development. We are the engines of innovation, the custodians of resilience and the closest point of contact between government and the people.”
Johannesburg is expected to host its leg of the event, the U20 mayoral summit, in September. It is at this meeting that they are scheduled to finalise their communique and hand it over to the national leadership to ensure that urban priorities are integrated into the G20.
