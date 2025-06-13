Politics

Defence readiness under fire as MPs grill Armscor over failing navy and air force contracts

13 June 2025 - 15:24 By Ricardo Teixeira
A Rooivalk attack helicopter keeps an eye on the troops on the ground during a training exercise at De Brug base near Bloemfontein. Archive image
Image: Halden Krog

MPs from across the political spectrum on Friday interrogated Armscor and the defence department about delays, underfunding and systemic risks undermining the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

The joint standing committee on defence session focused on the management of acquisition and maintenance contracts for the navy and air force, exposing a deteriorating state of readiness and escalating concern about the country’s ability to defend its maritime and aerial sovereignty.

The hearing was derailed by a dispute over transparency. DA MP Nicholas Gotsell raised a procedural challenge before the presentations began, demanding to know whether any new, previously undisclosed or confidential material would be introduced.

Gotsell said “if other information is added today [Friday] and we are caught off guard it compromises transparency”. He accused the chair of enabling a “cover-up masquerading as a presentation” after Armscor CEO Solomzi Mbada confirmed one additional slide had been added, outlining project-level challenges.

The chair attempted to restore order, but repeated points of order, interjections and accusations of procedural bias stalled the hearing for nearly 20 minutes. Gotsell warned that failing to disclose new or confidential information in advance amounted to a violation of parliamentary protocol and undermined the committee’s ability to exercise oversight.

Once proceedings resumed, ANC MP and co-chair Malusi Gigaba delivered a scathing assessment of Armscor’s performance and the broader strategic crisis confronting the SANDF.

'Logistical challenges' delay SANDF soldiers' midday arrival: Motshekga

Defence and military veterans minister Angie Motshekga says the midday arrival of the first group of South African National Defence Force troops who ...
News
1 hour ago

“This is not about missed timelines or faulty project charters,” Gigaba said. “What we are facing is an institutional unravelling, across project planning, execution, maintenance and funding.”

He questioned Armscor’s continued reliance on the “on-demand” contracting model for the air force, which does not guarantee aircraft availability and results in reactive rather than preventive maintenance. “It may be cheaper on paper,” he warned, “but the cost in operational readiness and strategic deterrence is far higher.”

Gigaba asked why midlife upgrades for submarines and frigates remained unfunded, despite years of warnings from parliamentary committees. “You are running core platforms into the ground,” he said. “What is the plan if, or when, we experience a critical system failure during an operational deployment?”

DA MP Chris Hattingh echoed these concerns and directed sharp criticism at the National Treasury. He said the defence budget had been reduced to “a garden hose on a forest fire”, noting that the air force faced a R7.7bn funding shortfall for maintenance.

“For years, we’ve warned Treasury and the executive that we are heading towards a cliff. Now we’re hanging off the edge,” Hattingh said.

Why are we always at the edge of a cliff when it comes to strategic decisions? Are we serious about sovereignty or just role-playing at national defence?
Chris Hattingh, DA MP

He also highlighted the urgency of the navy’s option to acquire a fourth multi-mission inshore patrol vessel (MMIPV), which will expire at the end of June.

“Why are we always at the edge of a cliff when it comes to strategic decisions?” he asked. “Are we serious about sovereignty or just role-playing at national defence?”

Hattingh further raised pointed questions regarding the stalled submarine refit programme, particularly challenging Armscor on why previous attempts at international collaboration had failed. He questioned the lack of progress after reported engagement with the Indian Navy and asked why South Korea, known for its advanced naval maintenance capability, had not been seriously considered as an alternative partner.

Hattingh expressed frustration that despite years of discussion and partial funding, South Africa’s submarines remained idle, with no contract awarded and no clear delivery plan. He implied that Armscor’s inability to secure external technical assistance, whether from India or other capable allies, reflected poor strategic planning and a failure to prioritise critical defence assets.

Co-chair Phiroane Phala focused on the practical consequences of repeated delays. “We’re bombarded with acronyms, dashboards and phased funding models, but what are we actually getting for billions of rand?” he asked.

Phala demanded clarity on timelines for the SAS Isandlwana refit and submarine overhauls. He expressed frustration about the absence of enforceable accountability measures for underperforming contractors. “Are we managing projects or are we managing excuses?” he asked.

Defence minister Angie Motshekga, who attended the session, acknowledged the gravity of the concerns raised. She noted the fiscal constraints facing the government but warned against treating defence as a discretionary function.

“Let us not ignore that we are in a constrained fiscal environment,” she said. “But it is equally true that defence cannot be treated as optional. The navy and air force cannot be left to operate on fumes.” Motshekga committed to raising the matter in cabinet and reviewing contract management frameworks.

MK’s Lt-Gen Ramano, who helped unify SA defence force, dies at age of 85

Lt-Gen Gilbert Ramano was a former chief of the SA army and played a pivotal role in the integration of former liberation armies into the formation ...
News
4 days ago

Several Armscor executives presented a detailed overview of the organisation’s programmes and constraints. Key issues included:

  • Understaffed and ageing naval dockyard: The Simon’s Town Dockyard has only 286 technical personnel and suffers from deteriorating infrastructure, including structurally unsound buildings and outdated equipment.
  • Delayed refit of SAS Isandlwana: The project is only 24% complete despite starting in May 2024. The dry dock phase is delayed, and the contractor has been formally put on terms. Legal and operational recovery plans are under discussion.
  • Submarine maintenance in limbo: Submarine refits have been stalled since 2014 due to inadequate local technical capacity and failed international collaboration attempts. The project remains in the procurement evaluation phase.
  • Project Biro (MMIPVs): Three patrol vessels have been delivered and are undergoing testing, but the option for a fourth vessel, estimated at R800m, will expire this month unless exercised. The fourth vessel would have reduced combat capability but could be upgraded later.
  • Project Hotel (hydrographic survey vessel): While small boats and IT systems have been delivered, the main vessel is delayed due to strikes, floods and contractor disputes. Armscor is reviewing a revised project execution plan but indicated funding may be insufficient to complete the vessel.
  • Air Force maintenance collapse: Almost every aircraft platform is underfunded. Entire fleets, including C-130s, Oryx helicopters, Gripens and Hawks are operating below safe or sustainable levels. Some have no functioning support contracts in place. Spare part shortages, obsolete components and long turnaround times are common across platforms. One executive summarised the problem succinctly: “We are playing catch-up. Maintenance is being done on an ad hoc basis and we cannot guarantee the availability of aircraft under the current model.”

The committee is now expected to draft a formal resolution urging the National Treasury to ringfence funding for critical defence platforms, particularly the midlife upgrades of submarines and frigates. Committee members also called for a reassessment of Armscor’s contracting models and a possible review of the performance of key contractors.

Gigaba ended with a caution, saying national security cannot be managed through paperwork only. He warned that unless the warnings are heeded, the country risks finding itself unable to defend its territorial waters, airspace or national sovereignty.

— This article was first published by DefenceWeb

