Defence readiness under fire as MPs grill Armscor over failing navy and air force contracts

He also highlighted the urgency of the navy’s option to acquire a fourth multi-mission inshore patrol vessel (MMIPV), which will expire at the end of June.
“Why are we always at the edge of a cliff when it comes to strategic decisions?” he asked. “Are we serious about sovereignty or just role-playing at national defence?”
Hattingh further raised pointed questions regarding the stalled submarine refit programme, particularly challenging Armscor on why previous attempts at international collaboration had failed. He questioned the lack of progress after reported engagement with the Indian Navy and asked why South Korea, known for its advanced naval maintenance capability, had not been seriously considered as an alternative partner.
Hattingh expressed frustration that despite years of discussion and partial funding, South Africa’s submarines remained idle, with no contract awarded and no clear delivery plan. He implied that Armscor’s inability to secure external technical assistance, whether from India or other capable allies, reflected poor strategic planning and a failure to prioritise critical defence assets.
Co-chair Phiroane Phala focused on the practical consequences of repeated delays. “We’re bombarded with acronyms, dashboards and phased funding models, but what are we actually getting for billions of rand?” he asked.
Phala demanded clarity on timelines for the SAS Isandlwana refit and submarine overhauls. He expressed frustration about the absence of enforceable accountability measures for underperforming contractors. “Are we managing projects or are we managing excuses?” he asked.
Defence minister Angie Motshekga, who attended the session, acknowledged the gravity of the concerns raised. She noted the fiscal constraints facing the government but warned against treating defence as a discretionary function.
“Let us not ignore that we are in a constrained fiscal environment,” she said. “But it is equally true that defence cannot be treated as optional. The navy and air force cannot be left to operate on fumes.” Motshekga committed to raising the matter in cabinet and reviewing contract management frameworks.
Defence readiness under fire as MPs grill Armscor over failing navy and air force contracts
Image: Halden Krog
MPs from across the political spectrum on Friday interrogated Armscor and the defence department about delays, underfunding and systemic risks undermining the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).
The joint standing committee on defence session focused on the management of acquisition and maintenance contracts for the navy and air force, exposing a deteriorating state of readiness and escalating concern about the country’s ability to defend its maritime and aerial sovereignty.
The hearing was derailed by a dispute over transparency. DA MP Nicholas Gotsell raised a procedural challenge before the presentations began, demanding to know whether any new, previously undisclosed or confidential material would be introduced.
Gotsell said “if other information is added today [Friday] and we are caught off guard it compromises transparency”. He accused the chair of enabling a “cover-up masquerading as a presentation” after Armscor CEO Solomzi Mbada confirmed one additional slide had been added, outlining project-level challenges.
The chair attempted to restore order, but repeated points of order, interjections and accusations of procedural bias stalled the hearing for nearly 20 minutes. Gotsell warned that failing to disclose new or confidential information in advance amounted to a violation of parliamentary protocol and undermined the committee’s ability to exercise oversight.
Once proceedings resumed, ANC MP and co-chair Malusi Gigaba delivered a scathing assessment of Armscor’s performance and the broader strategic crisis confronting the SANDF.
'Logistical challenges' delay SANDF soldiers' midday arrival: Motshekga
“This is not about missed timelines or faulty project charters,” Gigaba said. “What we are facing is an institutional unravelling, across project planning, execution, maintenance and funding.”
He questioned Armscor’s continued reliance on the “on-demand” contracting model for the air force, which does not guarantee aircraft availability and results in reactive rather than preventive maintenance. “It may be cheaper on paper,” he warned, “but the cost in operational readiness and strategic deterrence is far higher.”
Gigaba asked why midlife upgrades for submarines and frigates remained unfunded, despite years of warnings from parliamentary committees. “You are running core platforms into the ground,” he said. “What is the plan if, or when, we experience a critical system failure during an operational deployment?”
DA MP Chris Hattingh echoed these concerns and directed sharp criticism at the National Treasury. He said the defence budget had been reduced to “a garden hose on a forest fire”, noting that the air force faced a R7.7bn funding shortfall for maintenance.
“For years, we’ve warned Treasury and the executive that we are heading towards a cliff. Now we’re hanging off the edge,” Hattingh said.
He also highlighted the urgency of the navy’s option to acquire a fourth multi-mission inshore patrol vessel (MMIPV), which will expire at the end of June.
“Why are we always at the edge of a cliff when it comes to strategic decisions?” he asked. “Are we serious about sovereignty or just role-playing at national defence?”
Hattingh further raised pointed questions regarding the stalled submarine refit programme, particularly challenging Armscor on why previous attempts at international collaboration had failed. He questioned the lack of progress after reported engagement with the Indian Navy and asked why South Korea, known for its advanced naval maintenance capability, had not been seriously considered as an alternative partner.
Hattingh expressed frustration that despite years of discussion and partial funding, South Africa’s submarines remained idle, with no contract awarded and no clear delivery plan. He implied that Armscor’s inability to secure external technical assistance, whether from India or other capable allies, reflected poor strategic planning and a failure to prioritise critical defence assets.
Co-chair Phiroane Phala focused on the practical consequences of repeated delays. “We’re bombarded with acronyms, dashboards and phased funding models, but what are we actually getting for billions of rand?” he asked.
Phala demanded clarity on timelines for the SAS Isandlwana refit and submarine overhauls. He expressed frustration about the absence of enforceable accountability measures for underperforming contractors. “Are we managing projects or are we managing excuses?” he asked.
Defence minister Angie Motshekga, who attended the session, acknowledged the gravity of the concerns raised. She noted the fiscal constraints facing the government but warned against treating defence as a discretionary function.
“Let us not ignore that we are in a constrained fiscal environment,” she said. “But it is equally true that defence cannot be treated as optional. The navy and air force cannot be left to operate on fumes.” Motshekga committed to raising the matter in cabinet and reviewing contract management frameworks.
MK’s Lt-Gen Ramano, who helped unify SA defence force, dies at age of 85
Several Armscor executives presented a detailed overview of the organisation’s programmes and constraints. Key issues included:
The committee is now expected to draft a formal resolution urging the National Treasury to ringfence funding for critical defence platforms, particularly the midlife upgrades of submarines and frigates. Committee members also called for a reassessment of Armscor’s contracting models and a possible review of the performance of key contractors.
Gigaba ended with a caution, saying national security cannot be managed through paperwork only. He warned that unless the warnings are heeded, the country risks finding itself unable to defend its territorial waters, airspace or national sovereignty.
— This article was first published by DefenceWeb
READ MORE:
Group of SANDF troops due to arrive home from DRC
SANDF reaffirms commitment to peacekeeping efforts across Africa
Serious introspection needed by SANDF leadership after DRC withdrawal: analysts
Baboons spotted 'manning' SA Navy guardhouse in Simon's Town
EDITORIAL | No need to sugarcoat the withdrawal of SA troops from the DRC — this was a military defeat
Door that fell off air force plane found near Lanseria airport
Our army's slow march into shambles
SA needs an army that is well-funded
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos