Delay in SANDF soldiers' return from DRC yet another example of poor planning: DA

13 June 2025 - 17:59 By TimesLIVE
Minister of defence Angie Mtshekga briefing the media at the Tempe ilitary base in Bloemfontein on the process to bring the SANDF soldiers from the the DRC.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The DA has expressed dismay at the chaotic scenes in Bloemfontein on Friday where 249 South African soldiers returning from the Democratic Republic of Congo were expected to land at midday.

Briefing the media at the Tempe military base in Bloemfontein on Friday afternoon, defence and military veterans minister Angie Motshekga said the midday arrival of the first group of South African National Defence Force troops who were deployed to the eastern DRC had been delayed due to technical and logistical challenges.

She said the Sadc, which is facilitating the flights, had challenges with the contracting airline company.

“Despite full media coverage and the presence of dignitaries, the soldiers are now unlikely to arrive before nightfall,” the DA said in a statement.

It said what was meant to be a dignified homecoming had descended into disarray.

“This is yet another example of poor planning. The same kind of failure that plagued SANDF operations in the DRC.

“The DA warned that this event was more about spectacle than sincere recognition. Today, those concerns were proved correct. The entire ceremony has turned into a public embarrassment, with soldiers stranded and their supposed heroes’ welcome left in ruins.”

The DA said this was not just a failed media stunt.

“It is a sign of deeper dysfunction within the department of defence. Repeated logistical failures, both abroad and at home, raise serious questions about leadership and competence at the highest levels.”

