Khanyile tears into MKP adversaries after July 2021 unrest court hearing
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Former MK Party youth leader Bonginkosi Khanyile tore into his adversaries in the party on Friday, accusing them of wanting him to be sent to prison.
He addressed supporters outside the Durban magistrate's court where he appeared earlier.
Khanyile is charged with incitement of public violence and contravention of the Disaster Management Act in connection with the July 2021 unrest. The unrest followed a Constitutional Court ruling sentencing former president Jacob Zuma to 15 months in prison for contempt of court.
Among those who turned up at court on Friday was Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.
Without mentioning names, Khanyile referred to factions in the party which had resulted in a number of members being removed from senior positions.
“Those people who want Zuma to be arrested are the ones who hate that there are no charges against me. They are hiding themselves and don’t want to entertain supporting me. There was no money and positions which is now prevalent in our organisation.
“I am sure most of you are not here because Bonginkosi wants to be hand-picked for a position. We are supporting what we stood for in July 2021 when we said it was wrong for the arrest of Zuma,” he said.
WATCH | 'Where is my vote?' – Bonginkosi Khanyile takes long walk from Pretoria to ConCourt
He said they were steadfast in their stance and were not looking for fame in the party.
“You don’t need to like me but like that truth. We stood up and this became the July unrest. We never knew there would be MK Party. If I was being arrested now, then maybe you will hint that I want a certain position of the secretary-general. I did not know there would be all sorts of positions, including those of co-ordinators.
“I said on the day you can never arrest someone without the person being brought to court and present evidence. They just said to Msholozi [Zuma] we would fetch you from Nkandla without him being in court. There is no such law,” said Khanyile.
In April 2024 Khanyile was removed from his position as national co-ordinator of the party's youth league.
A letter dated April 9 2024 said: “You are hereby removed from the position of national co-ordinator [MK Party] Youth League (MKYL). This removal is effective from today.
“Your role going forward will be to be a normal member of the MKYL. You will be notified of your redeployment in due course. MK Party appreciates your role played thus far.”
No reason was given for his removal.
“She [Duduzile] was here to support and she also said I should send a message that she loves you. Unfortunately she was rushing to prepare for a trip in Africa,” said Khanyile.
He vowed the party would take over eThekwini, Msunduzi, iLembe and Nkandla municipalities in next year's local government elections.
“We are also going to take over councils in Limpopo.”
His matter was adjourned to July.
