Politics

MKP backs Morocco’s Western Sahara claim and diverges from ANC stance

13 June 2025 - 11:03
Thando Maeko Political Reporter

Jacob Zuma’s MK Party, the official opposition, has backed Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, breaking from Zuma’s former party’s position regarding the right to self-determination of the Sahrawi people. ..

