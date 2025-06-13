Politics

WATCH | Police minister Mchunu discusses service delivery plans

13 June 2025 - 09:26 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

Police minister Senzo Mchunu is on Friday providing feedback on the department's plans to strengthen service delivery.

