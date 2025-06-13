Politics

WATCH | Ramaphosa visits Mthatha as flood death toll rises

13 June 2025 - 13:04 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in flood-ravaged Mthatha in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

The death toll in the province has risen to 78 and could increase further as search and rescue operations are continuing, Reuters reported on Thursday night.

