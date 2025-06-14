Politics

'Defence budget cuts crippling SANDF': Motshekga

14 June 2025 - 09:29
Minister Angie Motshekga leaving after briefing the media at the Tempe military base in Bloemfontein on the process to bring home the soldiers who were enjured in the DRC.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Better funding could have enabled the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to handle the repatriation of troops deployed to the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) without trauma and logistical chaos, minister of defence and military veterans Angie Motshekga says.

“The situation is much more dire now that we are not even getting what we had hoped to get as the department of defence, while we have a huge responsibility of defending the country, defending ourselves,” she said.

The group of 249 soldiers deployed in the DRC as part of the Sadc Mission (SAMIDRC) touched down at the Waterkloof Airforce Base in Pretoria on Friday evening.

The troops were initially expected to arrive at the Bloemspruit Airforce Base in Bloemfontein at midday on Friday but Motshekga said there was a delay due to technical and logistical challenges.

Motshekga said a smaller aircraft contracted to transport the troops had been replaced with a larger one to accommodate more personnel. 

She said the change had triggered several complications, including the availability of a suitable staircase at the airport where the aircraft was to land.

Motshekga confirmed they were only notified on Friday morning about the challenges.

She said the department required additional funding to enhance its capabilities.

“If we had our own, we would have just picked up our children, but because of difficulties we were not able to do it ourselves.”

Motshekga said the troop withdrawal is moving faster than anticipated, as they are moving in larger groups and using bigger aircraft.

The process is expected to be completed by the end of June.

Lt-Gen Siphiwe Sangweni said the issue of budget allocation remained a concern, as it directly affected the defence force’s ability to operate effectively. 

Proper funding was essential to ensure the defence force was fully capacitated to respond to national emergencies. 

He called on the government to capacitate the SANDF to assist it in ensuring peace in the region.

“South African soldiers are very strong soldiers who are trained and committed to peacekeeping and peace support operations in the region and outside the region. That's why we sacrifice ourselves for that.” .

Sangweni said no equipment would be left behind in the mission area. 

“However, there will be equipment that is damaged in the mission area. It always happens. And they are moved, whether it is destroyed in the mission area or taken away.” .

SAMIDRC was sent to assist Kinshasa's fight against rebel groups in DRC's war-ravaged eastern borderlands in December 2023.

The 16-member Sadc said in mid-March it had terminated the mandate and would begin a phased withdrawal of its force from the DRC.

According to the SANDF, their withdrawal was informed by the directive issued by the Sadc extraordinary summit of heads of state and government meeting held on March 13.

The bodies of 14 SANDF soldiers killed when M23 rebels captured the key city of Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, were returned to South Africa in February.

Earlier this year, scores of SANDF soldiers were wounded in clashes between the M23 rebel forces and DRC government troops.

About 200 soldiers returned in February from the DRC.

