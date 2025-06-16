According to Stats SA, young people between the ages of 15 and 34 make up just over half of the country's working-age population, which is about 20.9-million people. However, many of them cannot find jobs and the country's unemployment rate has risen to 32.9%, he said. If the people who have given up looking for work are included, it jumps to 43.1%.
“The latest data from the Quarterly Labour Force Survey shows that more than half of young people aged between 18 and 34 are unemployed. This is one of the highest levels we have ever seen and it is of grave concern,” he said.
What is “deeply worrying” is the growing number of young people who are not in education, employment or training, he said.
“The current figure stands at about 3.8-million. Among 15- to 24-year-olds, 37.1% fall into this category, with young women being slightly more affected than young men.
“If we look at the wider age group of 15 to 34, the rate is even higher at 45.1%.
“Even our graduates are struggling, with nearly one in four graduates (23.9%) struggling to gain employment.”
The government is collaborating with stakeholders like the Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator to combat youth economic exclusion by addressing the demand-supply mismatch in the labour market, he said.
'Urgent need for adaptable skills': Mashatile on unemployment crisis
The unemployment crisis in South Africa is more than just an economic issue but a “moral emergency”, says Deputy President Paul Mashatile.
“It affects our whole society and demands urgent action from all sectors — government, business, and communities at large,” he said.
Mashatile was speaking during the 2025 Youth Day commemoration in Potchefstroom, North West, on Monday, under the theme “Skills for a Changing World — Empowering Youth for Meaningful Economic Participation”.
Hours before his address, protesting residents of nearby Ikageng township blocked roads complaining about service delivery.
Mashatile said the government acknowledged that the reality for young South Africans remains untenable, undesirable and unsustainable as many are confronted by high levels of unemployment, inequality and a lack of access to opportunities.
SA must address the structural challenges in its economy to tackle inequality and the growing mismatch between education and labour market demands, he said.
June 16: none but ourselves
Young people should be encouraged to look into starting their own businesses instead of waiting for employment, he said.
“In this day and age, entrepreneurship is one of the keys to building a better future. Our 'National Development Plan: Vision 2030' highlights the importance of small businesses and entrepreneurship in creating jobs and growing the economy. We must encourage our youth to trust and believe in their ability to start and grow their own businesses — and we must give them the tools and support to do so.”
The Human Resource Development Council aims to reduce poverty, inequality and unemployment through creating platforms for social partners to deliberate on the country’s skills and human capital development, he added.
“The council is also working to strengthen partnerships between TVET colleges and various stakeholders, including industry and employers, to ensure that training aligns with the needs of the labour market.
“We believe that providing young people with the skills they need to become entrepreneurs or employable is crucial to our society's success.
“Therefore this year’s theme is both timely and relevant. It illuminates the urgent need to future-proof our young people with adaptable skills and the necessary capabilities to navigate the evolving labour market and contribute meaningfully to the growth of our economy and industries in an era of rapid technological and social transformation.”
