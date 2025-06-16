Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivers the keynote address at the official Youth Day commemoration at the Rag Farm Stadium at the North West University's Potchefstroom campus on Monday.
In South Africa, June 16 has been declared a Youth Day due to the active role and participation of young people in the liberation struggle, noting specifically the student uprising of June 16 1976.
This year the commemorative events are held under the theme, “Skills for the changing world — empowering youth for meaningful economic participation”, a call to all government entities and its strategic partners to accelerate and enhance interventions in bridging the gap between skills development programmes and services available for access by youth to realise economic gain.
The 1976 uprising raised the political awareness and introduced a renewed sense to protest against the oppressive apartheid regime.
WATCH | South Africa commemorates Youth Day
