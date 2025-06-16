Politics

WATCH | South Africa commemorates Youth Day

16 June 2025 - 12:14 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivers the keynote address at the official Youth Day commemoration at the Rag Farm Stadium at the North West University's Potchefstroom campus on Monday.

In South Africa, June 16 has been declared a Youth Day due to the active role and participation of young people in the liberation struggle, noting specifically the student uprising of June 16 1976.

This year the commemorative events are held under the theme, “Skills for the changing world — empowering youth for meaningful economic participation”, a call to all government entities and its strategic partners to accelerate and enhance interventions in bridging the gap between skills development programmes and services available for access by youth to realise economic gain.

The 1976 uprising raised the political awareness and introduced a renewed sense to protest against the oppressive apartheid regime. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

June 16: none but ourselves

Self-serving leaders have been taking the credit for the historic 1976 youth uprising, but in truth it was ordinary South Africans who liberated ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Metro FM to commemorate Youth Day with financial freedom initiative

'At Metro FM we're committed to sparking a conversation about financial liberation and empowering our young listeners to achieve financial ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

The real story in the numbers: What SA's youth teach us about resilience and economic reality

This is a generation quietly balancing hope, strain, ambition, and patience, Standard Bank’s Youth Barometer report finds
Business Times
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Senzo Mchunu launches Operation Asiye Ekhaya to woo back former ANC members Politics
  2. ActionSA branch launch in eThekwini cut short after shooting incident Politics
  3. 'I'm finally free and at home': Liam Jacobs alludes to having quit DA for ... Politics
  4. 'R500K unaccounted for monthly': McKenzie terminates Silapha Wellness Programme ... Politics
  5. WATCH | EFF hosts Youth Day rally in Durban Politics

Latest Videos

EFF Holds #EFFJune16Rally at King Zwelithini Stadium
SA commemorates Youth Day 2025 in Potchesfstroom