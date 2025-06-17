Family disappointed after yet another postponement in Griffiths Mxenge inquest

The reopened inquest into the death of struggle stalwart and human rights activist Griffiths Mxenge, which was scheduled to resume on Tuesday, has been postponed for a second time.
The case to probe the death of Mxenge, who died in 1981 after being stabbed several times in Umlazi, was initially postponed in April.
State prosecutor advocate Siyabonga Ngcobo said on Tuesday they will begin a process to subpoena the witnesses and the inquest was postponed to October 9.
However the delay and issue of costs for those fingered in Mxenge's death being paid by the state has been criticised.
Mxenge's daughter Ntombodidi Makhanya said the family was disappointed at yet another postponement.
She said they had hoped the state would be ready after more than a month's adjournment.
“Now we hope in October the inquest will proceed as planned because we are not expecting any further delay. We want closure in the matter,” she said.
KwaZulu-Natal ANC spokesperson Fanle Sibisi said while they welcomed the court’s commitment to uncovering the truth and ensuring all those implicated face the law, they are alarmed their legal costs will be covered from the public purse.
“This is unacceptable, especially given the gravity of the crime and the historical injustice inflicted upon the Mxenge family and the broader democratic movement,” said Sibisi.
He said they were also concerned by another postponement.
“The matter has now been rescheduled to October 9, as the state cited the need to subpoena individuals linked to the killing, regardless of whether they have secured legal representation or not,” said Sibisi.
He said the ANC maintains no state resources should be used to defend individuals accused of politically motivated murders.
The ANC reiterated its position that individuals involved in political killings must be prosecuted in earnest, in line with the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).
`'We must never forget the sacrifices made by those who gave their lives in the pursuit of democracy and human rights,” Sibisi said.
