Politics

Gunman who disrupted ActionSA branch launch appears in court

17 June 2025 - 19:10 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Xolani Morgan Hadebe who is accused of firing shots at ActionSA members during a branch launch on Sunday appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.
Xolani Morgan Hadebe who is accused of firing shots at ActionSA members during a branch launch on Sunday appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Zwakele Mncwango has called on other political parties in the province to talk to their members about the importance of political tolerance.

He was speaking at the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday afternoon after the appearance of Xolani Morgan Hadebe, who is accused of firing shots at ActionSA members and supporters during a branch launch on Sunday. 

He is facing charges of pointing a firearm and discharging a firearm in a built-up area.

The matter was adjourned to June 24 for a bail application.

“We hope he does not get bail because our members are scared. We are worried about people like these who do not understand democracy. It does not matter which political party the accused belongs to, but he should allow us to campaign freely anywhere in KZN. I don't know which political party he belongs to, and I don't care,” said Mncwango.

Mncwango was accompanied by the party's former chairperson Musa Kubheka, activists and councillors, including Halalisani Ndlovu, who was also present during Sunday's commotion.

ActionSA branch launch in eThekwini cut short after shooting incident

ActionSA's launch of a new branch in eThekwini in KwaZulu-Natal was suspended on Sunday after a shooting incident.
Politics
2 days ago

Party members scurried for cover as one of the gunmen, who arrived in a Toyota Quantum, fired shots inside the venue. Some party members managed to disarm the gunman. Mncwango confirmed the incident and said the men stormed the meeting venue and started shooting.

“We managed to disarm the suspects and took them to Sydenham police station,” he said.

Mncwango said the branch launch had to be cancelled because members were terrified. He said they want the suspects to reveal who sent them. Mncwango has many enemies in the province due to his stance against corruption in the provincial government and eThekwini municipality.

Hadebe, who chose to represent himself during proceedings, failed in his bid to have presiding magistrate Ntokozo Myeni refuse an application for the media to photograph him.

Senior prosecutor Seema Reddy had not objected to the application as there was no identity parade because Hadebe was arrested on the scene.

Court proceedings got off to a bad start as Hadebe infuriated Myeni because of his inaudible responses to the court.

Hadebe later requested the court to grant him bail, saying he transported children to school and had strong emotional ties with his children.

Reddy said the state was opposed to bail and called for the matter to be postponed to Tuesday. She said information had also surfaced that Hadebe had previous convictions dating back to 2015.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'Fail!' – ActionSA rejects GNU’s progress

As the government of national unity marked its first anniversary on June 14, ActionSA has poured cold water on its progress in office, saying they ...
Politics
7 hours ago

Dozen fatalities in KZN road crash after political party rally

After a head-on collision, a truck struck the side of a bus, a preliminary crash report indicates.
News
18 hours ago

Zuma too old, Papa Penny a clown: Malema urges KZN voters to ditch MK

EFF leader Julius Malema has called on the youth to draw inspiration from the 1976 student movement and push for solutions to issues like ...
Politics
1 day ago

It's battleground Joburg as Zille enters the ring

With Herman Mashaba being mentioned as ActionSA candidate, the city will be the top municipal election trophy
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. R60k reward offer for third suspect in murder of IFP deputy chief whip Politics
  2. Two in court for murder of IFP MP Khethamabala Sithole Politics
  3. IFP welcomes arrests of two suspected of murdering MP in Katlehong Politics

Most read

  1. ‘If people want to start their own party they should go ahead’: Jacob Zuma Politics
  2. Senzo Mchunu launches Operation Asiye Ekhaya to woo back former ANC members Politics
  3. Zuma too old, Papa Penny a clown: Malema urges KZN voters to ditch MK Politics
  4. POLL | Should Floyd Shivambu leave the MK Party and go on his own? Politics
  5. Outrage over MKP Youth League convener's 'ishangane' comments Politics

Latest Videos

Trump admin weighs adding 36 countries to travel ban | REUTERS
Hunger crisis deepens in Haiti, a UN-declared famine hot spot | REUTERS