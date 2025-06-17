‘If people want to start their own party they should go ahead’: Jacob Zuma

MK Party (MKP) leader Jacob Zuma has come out guns blazing at those who have criticised the party's decisions to remove Floyd Shivambu and others from the position of secretary-general.
The fledgling political party, formed in December 2023, has seen at least seven secretary-generals.
“We are not playing, even if you deem yourself to be powerful, well-liked or you are everything,” Zuma said.
“There is no one who would occupy a position until such time they go to heaven. There is no such thing.”
Zuma was addressing thousands gathered at the launch of the MKP'S youth branch in Claremont, west of Durban, on Monday.
The former president turned opposition party leader said he was aware of resistance from some within the party after people were removed from the position.
“Some are wanting to protest the move. This means we have not begun to build party we want. You entertain such things by not only talking about this but you write about it. We want freedom and we are not protecting anyone,” said Zuma.
He said despite the MKP experiencing the exit of a succession of leaders, it was not the party's intention to boot them.
“There were wrong things they were getting up to but we did not want to embarrass and humiliate them publicly. We never wanted to tell the nation because they themselves know they had done some wrongs,” said Zuma.
He urged followers to steer clear of internal ructions in the party.
"If those people want to start their own party they should go ahead. I have full trust and confidence in the youth of this country to build a future. We are not going to be apologetic and bow down to individuals in this party. No matter how good, important and educated you are,” said Zuma.
He also issued a stern warning to those who sought to enrich themselves in the party.
"Let us not take this organisation as an one in which we want to make money. It’s an organisation to liberate South Africans. It is why if we have one of us go astray, we don’t tolerate them,” said Zuma.
A nine-member youth team headed by Qiniso Cibane was announced. Cibane is the former eThekwini regional convener for the party.
