Politics

‘If people want to start their own party they should go ahead’: Jacob Zuma

17 June 2025 - 06:48 By Mfundo Mkhize
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Umkhonto we Sizwe Party president Jacob Zuma speaks at the party's youth league wing launch on Youth Day in Clermont, KwaZulu-Natal.
Umkhonto we Sizwe Party president Jacob Zuma speaks at the party's youth league wing launch on Youth Day in Clermont, KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

MK Party (MKP) leader Jacob Zuma has come out guns blazing at those who have criticised the party's decisions to remove Floyd Shivambu and others from the position of  secretary-general.

The fledgling political party, formed in December 2023, has seen at least seven secretary-generals.

“We are not playing, even if you deem yourself to be powerful, well-liked or you are everything,” Zuma said.

“There is no one who would occupy a position until such time they go to heaven.  There is no such thing.” 

Zuma was addressing thousands gathered at the launch of the MKP'S youth branch in Claremont, west of Durban, on Monday. 

The former president turned opposition party leader said he was aware of resistance from some within the party after people were removed from the position.

“Some are wanting to protest the move. This means we have not begun to build party we want. You entertain such things by not only talking about this but you write about it. We want freedom and we are not protecting anyone,” said Zuma.

He said despite the MKP experiencing the exit of a succession of leaders, it was not the party's intention to boot them.

“There were wrong things they were getting up to but we did not want to embarrass and humiliate them publicly. We never wanted to tell the nation because they themselves know they had done some wrongs,” said Zuma.

He urged followers to steer clear of internal ructions in the party.

"If those people want to start their own party they should go ahead. I have full trust and confidence in the youth of this country to build a future. We are not going to be apologetic and bow down to individuals in this party. No matter how good, important and educated you are,” said Zuma.

He also issued a stern warning to those who sought to enrich themselves in the party.

"Let us not take this organisation as an one in which we want to make money. It’s an organisation to liberate South Africans. It is why if we have one of us go astray, we don’t tolerate them,” said Zuma.

A nine-member youth team headed by Qiniso Cibane was announced. Cibane is the former eThekwini regional convener for the party.

MK Party leader Jacob Zuma, his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and MKP youth league president Qiniso Cibane in Clermont, KwaZulu-Natal.
MK Party leader Jacob Zuma, his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and MKP youth league president Qiniso Cibane in Clermont, KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
MKP leader Jacob Zuma at the Youth Day event in Clermont.
MKP leader Jacob Zuma at the Youth Day event in Clermont.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Floyd ‘looks lonely’ in MK Party

Backbenches of parliament seem to be his fate in the short term after Malawi trip irks Zuma.
News
1 week ago

Zuma too old, Papa Penny a clown: Malema urges KZN voters to ditch MK

EFF leader Julius Malema has called on the youth to draw inspiration from the 1976 student movement and push for solutions to issues like ...
Politics
13 hours ago

'Urgent need for adaptable skills': Mashatile on unemployment crisis

The unemployment crisis in South Africa is more than just an economic issue but a “moral emergency”, says Deputy President Paul Mashatile.
Politics
14 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Spirit of 1976 must catalyse future change

Today's youth are not only left to fend for themselves but most of them have been reduced to mere statistics of unemployment and poverty
Opinion & Analysis
4 hours ago

MAHLODI SAM MUOFHE | Today's education system is not what we fought for in 1976

This is a crisis — we need to address the mismatch of our education system with what our economy needs, writes Mahlodi Sam Muofhe.
Opinion & Analysis
15 hours ago

The real story in the numbers: What SA's youth teach us about resilience and economic reality

This is a generation quietly balancing hope, strain, ambition, and patience, Standard Bank’s Youth Barometer report finds
Business Times
2 days ago

Incitement of violence online: How law deals with this while shielding free speech

While freedom of speech is a right, incitement of violence is a punishable offence, the South African Human Rights Commission and legal expert Emma ...
News
3 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Senzo Mchunu launches Operation Asiye Ekhaya to woo back former ANC members Politics
  2. Zuma too old, Papa Penny a clown: Malema urges KZN voters to ditch MK Politics
  3. ActionSA branch launch in eThekwini cut short after shooting incident Politics
  4. WATCH | EFF hosts Youth Day rally in Durban Politics
  5. ‘If people want to start their own party they should go ahead’: Jacob Zuma Politics

Latest Videos

Netanyahu says Israeli Air Force controls Tehran airspace | REUTERS
EFF Holds #EFFJune16Rally at King Zwelithini Stadium