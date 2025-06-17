Politics

LISTEN | 'No-one wants to kill white people': Malema demands land return

17 June 2025 - 16:23
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle/Gallo Images

EFF leader Julius Malema has called for peaceful coexistence with white South Africans and insisted they must return “what they stole” through historical land dispossession.

“There is no-one who wants to kill white people. We’re saying to the white people, let’s live together in peace but we can’t live in peace if you don’t give us back what you stole from us. We are not talking about killing anyone,” Malema said, addressing claims of white genocide in South Africa which have been consistently dismissed.

Listen to Malema:

Malema also defended the controversial struggle song “Kill the Boer”, referring to its historical significance. “The song 'Kill the Boer' is not created by Julius Malema. That is a song of the struggle, a song that was sung by our fathers and mothers during difficult days of apartheid and no-one will stop us from singing that song. It is our heritage and we will defend it with everything we have,” he told supporters during a Youth Day address in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

The EFF leader’s remarks come amid debates about land reform and the Expropriation Act, which allows expropriation without compensation in specific cases to address historical injustices. The act, signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in January, triggered much debate.

Malema also criticised Ramaphosa’s diplomacy, referencing a meeting with US President Donald Trump where land reform and white genocide claims were discussed. “Ramaphosa said he will never be bullied by Trump, but when he arrived at the Oval Office he was shaking like a small boy. Ramaphosa has destroyed the dignity of this country internationally and we must restore the dignity of this country,” Malema said.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Zuma too old, Papa Penny a clown: Malema urges KZN voters to ditch MK

EFF leader Julius Malema has called on the youth to draw inspiration from the 1976 student movement and push for solutions to issues like ...
Politics
22 hours ago

WATCH | EFF hosts Youth Day rally in Durban

EFF leader Julius Malema leads Youth Day celebrations in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday.
Politics
1 day ago

If transformation is working, where's the upside?

South African people keep getting poorer — and the developmental capacity of the state continues to erode, writes Cilliers Brink.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

LISTEN | Government committed to land reform, title deeds: Mashatile

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says transformation in the country hinges on resolving the land issue, promising to "bring back the land".
Politics
4 days ago
