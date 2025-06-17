Politics

Oldest person in Ramaphosa's national dialogue group is 92 — concern raised about age representation

17 June 2025 - 14:21
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an eminent persons group which will guide the national dialogue discussing challenges facing the country.
Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an eminent persons group which will guide the national dialogue discussing challenges facing the country.
Image: CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES

President Cyril Ramaphosa's national dialogue group has sparked concern about its age representation, with the oldest member, Dr Brigalia Bam, 92 years old and the youngest, Miss South Africa Mia le Roux, 29.

Last week, Ramaphosa announced an eminent persons group which will guide the national dialogue discussing challenges facing the country such as poverty, unemployment, inequalities, crime, gender-based violence and corruption.

Some of the oldest members are:

  • Bam, 92, former Independent Electoral Commission chairperson; 
  • Barbara Masekela, 84, poet, educator and stalwart; 
  • Ela Gandhi, 84, peace activist; and
  • John Kani, 81, award-winning actor.

People between 60 and 69 years old dominate the group.

Other younger members below 35 include Springbok captain and world champion Siya Kolisi, award-winning rocket scientist Siyabulela Xuza and student activist and former MP Nompendulo Mkhatshwa.

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has expressed concerns about the underrepresentation of youth in the group, citing the daily challenges faced by young people.

“That national dialogue will have no direction if it's not directed by the youth who are in the majority,” ANCYL leader Collen Malatji said.

“We need a youth dialogue to unite young people. You can’t have a task team of only bourgeois while those who are struggling daily are left out. If they are not included we will host our own youth dialogue on the eve of the national dialogue and hand over resolutions to implement.”

Meanwhile, the proposed R700m budget for the national dialogue has also sparked criticism.

EFF leader Julius Malema said the proposed amount should be used to address service delivery issues.

“They say they want R700m for talking, yet our people don't have tar roads. Our people don't have bridges in KwaZulu-Natal, our people were affected by floods and there was no money. All of a sudden there's money for talking because they want to steal from us. We don't want that dialogue. Take the R700m and finance free tertiary education.”

People between 60 and 69 years old dominate Ramaphosa's national dialogue group.
People between 60 and 69 years old dominate Ramaphosa's national dialogue group.
Image: Modiegi Mashamaite

Other members of the group are: 

  • Robbie Brozin, entrepreneur and business-person; 
  • Edwin Cameron, former Constitutional Court judge; 
  • Manne Dipico, former Northern Cape premier; 
  • Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana coach;
  • Prof Nomboniso Gasa, researcher and rural activist;
  • Bobby Godsell, business leader;
  • Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane, leader of the Zion Christian Church;
  • Bishop Engenas Lekganyane, leader of the St Engenas Zion Christian Church; 
  • Thabo Makgoba, Anglican archbishop of Cape Town;
  • • Prof Tinyiko Maluleke, chairperson of the National Planning Commission;
  • Lindiwe Mazibuko, former MP;
  • Roelf Meyer, former minister and constitutional negotiator;
  • Gcina Mhlope, storyteller, writer and actor; 
  • Kgothatso Montjane, Grand Slam tennis champion;
  • Prof Harry Ranwedzi Nengwekhulu, former activist and educationist;
  • Bheki Ntshalintshali, unionist and former Cosatu general secretary;
  • Hosi Phylia Nwamitwa, traditional leader;
  • Kgosi Thabo Seatlholo, chairperson of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders;
  • Dr Gloria Serobe, business leader;
  • Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of the Gift of the Givers;
  • Prof Derrick Swartz, academic;
  • Lorato Trok, author and early literacy expert; and
  • Sibusiso Vilane, mountaineer and adventurer.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

National dialogue should be replaced by a serious economic plan

In its current form, the national dialogue is a serious misstep that will waste whatever is left in his political tank, writes Richard Calland.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Cold showers and the Great Geyser Mutiny

A national dialogue on blanket and heater issues
Lifestyle
2 days ago

A word of warning on the national dialogue

We cannot continue doing the same things with the misguided hope of achieving different results.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

The necessity of a dialogue to heal the nation

The starting point is for black people to assert our humanity and ensure that we heal and rid ourselves of the psychological damage done to us over ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘If people want to start their own party they should go ahead’: Jacob Zuma Politics
  2. Senzo Mchunu launches Operation Asiye Ekhaya to woo back former ANC members Politics
  3. Zuma too old, Papa Penny a clown: Malema urges KZN voters to ditch MK Politics
  4. POLL | Should Floyd Shivambu leave the MK Party and go on his own? Politics
  5. ActionSA branch launch in eThekwini cut short after shooting incident Politics

Latest Videos

Trump admin weighs adding 36 countries to travel ban | REUTERS
Hunger crisis deepens in Haiti, a UN-declared famine hot spot | REUTERS