Politics

Outrage over MKP Youth League convener's 'ishangane' comments

17 June 2025 - 16:03
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
MK Party Youth League national convener Qinisi Cibane, national co-ordinator Nkateko Mkhabela and party leader Jacob Zuma.
MK Party Youth League national convener Qinisi Cibane, national co-ordinator Nkateko Mkhabela and party leader Jacob Zuma.
Image: MK Party/ X

MK Party Youth League national convener Qiniso Cibane has sparked outrage after referring to the party's national co-ordinator Nkateko Mkhabela as “ishangane from Limpopo” during the launch of the league in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

Cibane's comments were made in response to supporters complaining about not being addressed in Zulu. He attempted to defend Mkhabela by urging supporters to respect her.

“Nkateko ishangane (Tsonga) from Limpopo,” Cibane said.

“The MK Party is not only for Zulus, it's for everyone. This programme is being watched by many people. You cannot be ill-disciplined. If you don't understand what is being said, wait for a Zulu person to come and translate.”

However, use of the term “ishangane” was widely viewed as derogatory and insulting.

Many social media users criticised Cibane's choice of words, with some calling for disciplinary action against him. The incident has fuelled speculation that the MK Party is a Zulu tribalistic party.

Facebook user Vicky Nkateko expressed outrage over Cibane's comments, saying the term “ishangane” is disrespectful and humiliating.

“Ishangane sounds like an insult and disrespectful. It is clear that the hate they have towards us and in our home language that we wholeheartedly love will never be buried any time soon. He truly humiliated our fellow sister in front of the masses,” Nkateko said, adding Cibane should face consequences.

“He must be called to order so he cannot repeat it in future. We Tsongas also deserve to be respected and granted fair treatment like other tribes, and our beautiful language too deserves adequate respect. Tribalism shouldn't be promoted because no unity will be embraced if we allow tribalism to continue to be exercised because unity means togetherness.”

Another Facebook user, Sthule Mthabela, echoed Nkateko's sentiments.

“In some parts of KZN the term 'ishangane' is solely used as a derogatory term, with connotations of someone not being 'umuntu' or less human. You can try to paper over the cracks, but the MKP is a tribalist organisation.”

Here are more reactions:

READ MORE:

POLL | Should Floyd Shivambu leave the MK Party and go on his own?

Should Floyd leave the MP Party?
Politics
5 hours ago

‘If people want to start their own party they should go ahead’: Jacob Zuma

MK Party leader Jacob Zuma has come out guns blazing at those who have criticised the party's decisions to remove Floyd Shivambu and others from the ...
Politics
11 hours ago

‘We’ve had seven SGs. We don’t beg’: Zuma on ill-disciplined members

MK Party leader Jacob Zuma has taken a firm stance against undisciplined members, emphasising no one is above the party.
Politics
10 hours ago

Zuma too old, Papa Penny a clown: Malema urges KZN voters to ditch MK

EFF leader Julius Malema has called on the youth to draw inspiration from the 1976 student movement and push for solutions to issues like ...
Politics
22 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘If people want to start their own party they should go ahead’: Jacob Zuma Politics
  2. Senzo Mchunu launches Operation Asiye Ekhaya to woo back former ANC members Politics
  3. Zuma too old, Papa Penny a clown: Malema urges KZN voters to ditch MK Politics
  4. POLL | Should Floyd Shivambu leave the MK Party and go on his own? Politics
  5. ActionSA branch launch in eThekwini cut short after shooting incident Politics

Latest Videos

Trump admin weighs adding 36 countries to travel ban | REUTERS
Hunger crisis deepens in Haiti, a UN-declared famine hot spot | REUTERS