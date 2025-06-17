Outrage over MKP Youth League convener's 'ishangane' comments

MK Party Youth League national convener Qiniso Cibane has sparked outrage after referring to the party's national co-ordinator Nkateko Mkhabela as “ishangane from Limpopo” during the launch of the league in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
Cibane's comments were made in response to supporters complaining about not being addressed in Zulu. He attempted to defend Mkhabela by urging supporters to respect her.
“Nkateko ishangane (Tsonga) from Limpopo,” Cibane said.
“The MK Party is not only for Zulus, it's for everyone. This programme is being watched by many people. You cannot be ill-disciplined. If you don't understand what is being said, wait for a Zulu person to come and translate.”
However, use of the term “ishangane” was widely viewed as derogatory and insulting.
Many social media users criticised Cibane's choice of words, with some calling for disciplinary action against him. The incident has fuelled speculation that the MK Party is a Zulu tribalistic party.
Facebook user Vicky Nkateko expressed outrage over Cibane's comments, saying the term “ishangane” is disrespectful and humiliating.
“Ishangane sounds like an insult and disrespectful. It is clear that the hate they have towards us and in our home language that we wholeheartedly love will never be buried any time soon. He truly humiliated our fellow sister in front of the masses,” Nkateko said, adding Cibane should face consequences.
“He must be called to order so he cannot repeat it in future. We Tsongas also deserve to be respected and granted fair treatment like other tribes, and our beautiful language too deserves adequate respect. Tribalism shouldn't be promoted because no unity will be embraced if we allow tribalism to continue to be exercised because unity means togetherness.”
Another Facebook user, Sthule Mthabela, echoed Nkateko's sentiments.
“In some parts of KZN the term 'ishangane' is solely used as a derogatory term, with connotations of someone not being 'umuntu' or less human. You can try to paper over the cracks, but the MKP is a tribalist organisation.”
Here are more reactions:
