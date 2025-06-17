Politics

WATCH | MKP Youth League convener apologises for 'ishangane' comments after backlash

17 June 2025 - 17:40
MK Party Youth League national convener Qiniso Cibane.
Image: MK Party/ X

MK Party Youth League national convener Qiniso Cibane has apologised for comments he made about the league's co-ordinator, Nkateko Mkhabela, during the launch of the youth league in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

Cibane referred to Mkhabela as “ishangane from Limpopo,” sparking outrage from social media users who argued that the word “ishangane” is disrespectful and humiliating. The incident fuelled speculations that the MK Party is a Zulu tribalistic party.

Responding to the backlash, Cibane said his words were taken out of context.

“What I said was taken out of context,” he said. “The MK Party doesn’t belong to KZN people only; it belongs to all nine provinces.”

He said he was trying to defend Mkhabela from party members who were disrupting her while she was trying to speak.

“What happened was me stopping ill-disciplined behaviour, but there may be those who felt offended. I sincerely apologise. I was protecting Nkateko and protecting the party’s constitution.”

Mkhabela shared his sentiments, emphasising that the party belongs to everyone. 

“The MK Party belongs to all races, tribes and ethnicities and is not a Zulu party. Our structure is represented by Tswana people, Xhosa, Zulu, Tsonga and others.

“We understand the veracity of the comments. He was defending me because comrades were being disruptive. Thanks to those who defended me, but I do need to note that it was completely taken out of context.”

TimesLIVE

