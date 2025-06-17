Politics

‘We’ve had seven SGs. We don’t beg’: Zuma on ill-disciplined members

17 June 2025 - 07:45
MKP president Jacob Zuma speaks at the party's launch of its youth league on Youth Day at Christianenburg Sports Stadium in Clermont, KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

MK Party (MKP) leader Jacob Zuma has taken a firm stance against undisciplined members, emphasising no one is above the party. 

Addressing members at Christianenburg Sports Stadium in Clermont, KwaZulu-Natal, Zuma stressed those who deviate from the party's principles will face consequences.

He made reference to the recent removal of Floyd Shivambu as secretary-general after his controversial trip to visit fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi, which the party said it was not consistent with the MKP's constitution.

"This is not an organisation to make money, it is an organisation to liberate South Africa," Zuma said.

"If one of us goes off track, we don't beg them."

The MKP has experienced significant leadership changes, particularly in the secretary-general position. Before Shivambu, the role was held by Sihle Ngubane who was reassigned to parliament as chief whip, then Arthur Zwane who was removed due to mismanagement allegations and Sfiso Maseko, who resigned.

Shivambu joined the MKP after leaving the EFF last year. He was appointed national organiser before being appointed as secretary-general in November. His tenure was also short-lived. The MKP’s highest decision-making body announced Shivambu would be redeployed to the National Assembly as an MP.

" We've had seven secretary-generals because we're not here to play games. We don't care how great you are, how loved you are, we don't care. We talk about our party."

Zuma also responded to complaints about leadership decisions.

"There are those who say they want to protest because of one decision we took. This means our party needs work. We will fire anyone who does wrong in the MKP."

TimesLIVE

