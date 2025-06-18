Higher learning should take centre stage at national dialogue: education activist Hendrick Makaneta

“We saw in one study where it was indicated that out of 12 students who enter higher education, only five graduate. Some never make it to the finish line,” he said.
For thousands of students across South Africa, the dream of a university education often ends in heartbreak and education activist Hendrick Makaneta believes the country cannot look away.
Makaneta described the national dialogue as “the most significant initiative since the April 1994 breakthrough” and urged all South Africans, regardless of age, race or political affiliation, to support it.
“This is more than just a conversation. It is a national mission,” said Makaneta. “If embraced sincerely, the national dialogue can lay a powerful foundation for healing, unity and nation building.”
Makaneta told TimesLIVE that higher education must take centre stage in the process.
“Higher education must be part of the national dialogue, especially because of the challenges that it is facing. Among others are the challenges of funding, where some of the students find themselves excluded or unable to pursue their postgraduate studies due to historical debt.”
Makaneta's remarks come at a time when more young South Africans than ever are struggling to access university, secure funding and complete their studies. Even those who do manage to enrol often face an uphill journey.
Makaneta said the government must urgently expand access by building new institutions.
“It can’t be correct that only two institutions have been built since 1994. We need additional institutions which can admit as many students as possible.”
He also advocated for curriculum reform, citing the high youth unemployment rate and the skills mismatch in the economy.
“The jobs that exist today are slowly but surely becoming obsolete. We’re moving into 5IR, and the government needs to make the curriculum more relevant to help grow the economy.”
He added that free higher education should be on the agenda during the national dialogue.
“All that is required is the political will. South Africa has a lot of resources which can be tapped into.”
Makaneta encouraged young people not to give up on the country or the process.
“The national dialogue should inspire hope. It brings together civil society, political leaders and ordinary people. For the first time in a long time, we can meet as a society and talk about the challenges that matter most.”
