LISTEN | 'No way police can lead fight against GBV': minister Senzo Mchunu
Image: Werner Hills
Police minister Senzo Mchunu has told parliament the SA Police Service (SAPS) cannot be expected to lead the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).
“There is no way SAPS can lead the fight against GBV,” Mchunu told MPs. “That’s one view we are discouraging from within SAPS — to portray themselves as the fight against GBV. It is not true and it’s impractical.”
Instead Mchunu called for a broader, society-wide approach to combating the scourge of violence, particularly against women and children.
“We must all get involved as opposed to saying SAPS are leading and then pose a barrage of questions solely to SAPS,” he said. “Post-incident, yes, we do investigate arrests and pursue justice. But prevention is not solely the job of the police.”
Listen to Mchunu:
ACDP leader Rev Kenneth Meshoe acknowledged the role of other sectors but said the police must shoulder a central role. “I agree that there are other stakeholders that have to be involved in attempting to reduce GBV,” he said.
“But whenever there is violence — no matter what kind — the police must take responsibility to ensure the safety and security. They must make sure those men who are violent are arrested.”
Meshoe warned that if the SAPS failed to prioritise GBV, women and children would remain vulnerable.
Mchunu responded that police are not seeking to escape responsibility but rather emphasising that prevention requires community-wide involvement.
Last month Mchunu presented the country's latest crime statistics which painted a grim picture. “Women remain disproportionately affected by rape, assault GBH and murder. Our resolve to fight GBVF is unwavering,” he said.
South Africa continues to face one of the highest rates of GBV in the world. According to Stats SA one in three women aged 16 and older has experienced physical violence, while one in five has suffered sexual abuse. The Human Sciences Research Council found that 33.1% of women aged 18 and older have endured physical violence in their lifetime.
