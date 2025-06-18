Politics

WATCH LIVE | Communications and digital technologies department, Icasa, SABC, Sentech in parliament

18 June 2025 - 10:03 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The portfolio committee on communications and digital technologies is on Wednesday being briefed by the department and the Independent Communications Authority of SA on the 2024/25 third and fourth-quarter performance and financial report.

The SABC and Sentech are also briefing on amendments to the 2025-2030 strategic plans and 2025 annual performance plans.

TimesLIVE

