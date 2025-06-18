The portfolio committee on communications and digital technologies is on Wednesday being briefed by the department and the Independent Communications Authority of SA on the 2024/25 third and fourth-quarter performance and financial report.
The SABC and Sentech are also briefing on amendments to the 2025-2030 strategic plans and 2025 annual performance plans.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Communications and digital technologies department, Icasa, SABC, Sentech in parliament
Courtesy of SABC News
The portfolio committee on communications and digital technologies is on Wednesday being briefed by the department and the Independent Communications Authority of SA on the 2024/25 third and fourth-quarter performance and financial report.
The SABC and Sentech are also briefing on amendments to the 2025-2030 strategic plans and 2025 annual performance plans.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Bring it on, Elon! SA mobile operators tell MPs they would welcome Starlink
Tills are ringing for Telkom
Minister Solly Malatsi issues ICT directives relaxing BEE laws
NOMVUYISO BATYI | Icasa’s satellite internet licensing plans on shaky ground
Digital migration halted as court suspends March 31 analogue switch-off date
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos